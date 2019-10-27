Laura Elizabeth Carver Woodworth of Crozet, Va., passed away on October 12, 2019. She is survived by her husband of fifty-four years, John A. Woodworth; sons, Brodie and Max; daughter, Jessica; and three beloved grandchildren, Lenka, Maya and Kaz. She was preceded in death by her brother, Douglas and her parents, Marian and Irvin Carver. Laura was born on December 5, 1941, in Long Island, New York. Her youth was spent between the Washington, D.C. area, Chicago, and New Jersey. She graduated from Duke University in 1963 with a Bachelor's in Political Science. She married John in 1965 in Dayton, Ohio. She received a Master of Arts in Teaching from George Washington University in 1965, then worked as an elementary school teacher for five years in Washington, D.C. Their first two children, Brodie and Jessica, were born in Washington, D.C., in 1970 and 1971 respectively. Their third child, Max, was born in Belgium in 1975. Laura spent many happy years living in Europe as John was assigned to the U.S. Mission to NATO in Brussels, Belgium, and then to arms control talks in Geneva, Switzerland. Upon returning to the Washington, D.C. area Laura worked as a supervisor at the National Gallery and as a volunteer at the National Building Museum. She meanwhile followed numerous graphic design courses and received a number of distinctions for her exceptional graphic design work. Laura, John and Brodie moved to an old farmhouse in Batesville, Va., near Charlottesville, in 1994. She worked as a tour advisor at Monticello from 1995 to 1999 and then as a travel specialist at the Charlottesville/Albemarle Convention and Visitor's Bureau from 1999 to 2012. Laura was a passionate traveler, a talented artist and a sensitive writer. She nurtured a great love of art, history and music. She made highly adventurous trips through Japan, China, Mongolia, Morocco, Peru and all throughout Europe. She entertained all of us throughout the years with her stories full of gentle humor and colorful descriptions. Laura knew how to cherish every moment of every day. She was a trusted confidante for us all. She was the epitome of kindness. She was an endless source of joy, comfort and inspiration to all her family and friends. Her warm laughter and beautiful smile will never be forgotten.
