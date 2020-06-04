Timothy Woody, 59, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 29, 2020, at the UVa Medical Health Center. He was born on March 25, 1961, in Albemarle County, to the late Otha Woody and Lois Londeree Woody. He is survived by the love of his life, Mitzi Santana; daughters, Ashley and Casey; and grandsons, Colton and Conner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles and Ronnie Woody. He is survived by his sisters, Wanda Morris (Tim), Lynda Birckhead, Janet Rice, and Betty Sprouse (Nelson); his sister-in-law, Joan Woody; and numerous special nephews and nieces, as well as many other loved ones and friends. Timmy was a stranger to no one. He was known for his kind and generous heart, mischievous laugh, and quick wit. Timmy was loved by all people who knew him. He especially loved watching old Western movies, the outdoors and fishing on the river with his grandson, Colton; riding horses, and cooking out and spending time with his family and friends. Timmy will forever be in our hearts..we like to imagine he is happily riding off into a beautiful meadow on his favorite horse, Promise, with his furry pals, Ruckus and Zip, running closely behind. The family is planning a memorial service for the celebration of Timmy's life to be held at a later date once everyone can safely gather together.
