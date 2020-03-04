April 30, 1940 - Tuesday, March 3, 2020 John Henry Woolford Jr., 79, of Earlysville, passed away peacefully at his home on March 3, 2020, with his loving wife Patricia at his side. John was born on April 30, 1940, in Crozet, Va., a son of the late John Sr. and Dorothy Woolford. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jim and Charles Woolford; sister, Florence Snead; and son, Barry Woolford. John retired from International Cold Storage, served his community for several years as a volunteer firefighter for the city of Charlottesville, and later provided security services in and around the Charlottesville area. John enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports, metal detecting, looking for treasures, and porch sitting with his wife and beloved pet. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Woolford; sister, Kathryn Moyer and her husband, Shields; sisters-in-law, Doris and Sylvia Woolford; sons, Eric Woolford and his wife, Kelly, Larry Woolford and his wife, Jeanette, Clay Woolford and his wife, Beth, Archie Rainey and his wife, Elaine; daughters, Carolyn Rainey, Debbie Teodoro, Donna Cyrus, and Angela Mosby; a very special son-in-law, Robert Mosby III; 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; his beloved dog Ginger, and a number of other nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends who were all dear to him. A special thank you to Michael, Kathy, David, and the team at Hospice of the Piedmont. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Teague Funeral Service in Charlottesville. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m., at Teague Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com. Teague Funeral Service 2260 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22903
