November 20, 1946 - Thursday, February 27, 2020 Our beautiful Carolyn Lee Hodock Wooten went to her heavenly home on Thursday morning, February 27, 2020. She was born in Bluefield, West Virginia, on November 20, 1946, to Frank Joseph Hodock Sr. and Bernice Lee Henson Hodock. They moved to Nelson County where she found many adventures on the banks of Davis Creek with her brother, Frank "Joey" Joseph Hodock Jr. (Cathy) and Betty Sue Hodock Camper. She attended Nelson County High School, where she was crowned Miss Nelson County High School and enjoyed playing many sports including softball, basketball and track where she excelled at shot put. It was there she met the love of her life, Lawrence Browning Wooten and that was the beginning of the greatest love story we've ever seen. They had a love like no other! They were married March 25, 1966 and moved to Charlottesville, Virginia, where they made their home and had three daughters, Kelly Lee Wooten Lee (Jonathan Robert Edward), Karen Sue Wooten Clark (David Henderson II), and Kathy Lynn Wooten. She loved everything about being a wife and a mother. Carolyn's home would not be a home without animals. Merri Christmas was her snuggle pup, but daily visits from her seven grandpuppies gave her great joy. Her talents were endless. There wasn't anything she couldn't do. She was the best seamstress, baker, chef, computer expert and truly the best problem solver around. Thankfully she could figure out a Roku so we could all watch UVA sports. Give her a crochet needle and she'd make every baby she knew a blanket or sweater. The wedding gowns she made for her daughters will always be cherished. She loved her coffee but nothing compared to her DUKE'S mayonnaise. When she found out she was going to be a Grandma, her heart was filled with joy. Chandler Browning Lee, Carter Edward Lee, MattieCaroline Wooten Lee and Emma Frances Browning Clark lovingly called her Mimi. She and Browning were filled with pride to support their grandchildren at every event including baseball, lacrosse, swim meets, running races, football, gymnastics, piano recitals and horse shows. You never saw her when she wasn't loaded down with cameras and video equipment to capture every moment and everyone gathered around her because she always had snacks to share. She never missed a chance to tell each grandchild how proud she was of them. She was so excited to be included in Carter's surprise proposal to Breanna Leigh Evans and couldn't wait for Bre to officially become one of her grandchildren. Her heart was so big and she loved her Wooten family. Browning's parents, Joseph Albert "Big Daddy" and Mattie Browning "Big Mama" Wooten loved her as one of their own children. She was more than a sister-in-law to Joyce (Bunny) and Shag Nash, Joseph Garland and Joyce Ann Wooten, Annie Lee and Duval Powell, Doris and Bobby Sites, Mary Lou and Pug Fitzgerald and Mervil and Kay Wooten. And still her heart had more room to love for her many nieces and nephews. A special place was held in her heart for her lifelong friends, Diana and Wallace Kennedy. She made many friends while working at Cale Elementary School where she was an administrative assistant for over 30 years. She retired as "The Queen of Cale" March 30, 2018. She was so giving, mostly of her time, teaching Sunday School, Vacation bible School and working with the youth at Mount View Baptist Church where she was a member for over 50 years. She filled her life with family and friends which included spending a week at her favorite beach house, fishing and boating at Lake Anna, enjoying the beauty of their land "Slick Rock" and the Wooten family cabin in Nelson County, shopping with her girls, and chatting with her neighbors. Her generosity was unmatched when it came to holidays and giving. She spoiled us all. She was the most beautiful, kind, caring person you would ever want to meet. She could light up a room with her infectious smile and laugh. Her heart was always about others. She had faith in Jesus and prayed that everyone would know Jesus' love for them. Carolyn, you are loved by so many. We will love you and miss you every day until Jesus calls us home and we can be with you for eternity! A celebration of her life, "Curlin" style, will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount View Baptist Church, 908 St. Clair Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22901, or the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA.
