Patricia Carol Wooten, 72, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died on September 15, 2019. After years of bravely battling multiple health issues, Patty passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones. While we miss her dearly, her struggles have ended and she is at peace. Patty was born in Springfield, Illinois, on December 22, 1946, and grew up in Castro Valley, California. After graduating from the University of California, Berkeley, Patty became a nurse, specializing for years in ICU. That experience, along with her amazing sense of humor, lead her into a second, simultaneous career as a writer and renowned international speaker in the field of therapeutic humor, and as a hilarious, compassionate clown. She inspired thousands of other health care professionals to use humor to lift their patients' spirits up. After retiring as an infection control specialist at Watsonville Hospital in California, Patty moved to Charlottesville and continued to volunteer as a compassionate clown in local hospitals, as well as share her humor and wisdom as a speaker at various conferences worldwide. Patty loved the arts, traveling, outdoor adventures, and entertaining family and friends. Her compassion, love, and humor will be missed by all who loved her, but she is finally at peace and has taken her compassionate humor on to a higher place. A private celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lymphoma Society at donate.lls.org would be a perfect way to honor Patty.
