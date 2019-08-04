Anne Rowell Worrell died peacefully at home in Charlottesville on Thursday, August 1, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Anne was loving, creative, outspoken, honest, generous, funny, and imaginative. She was an artist, writer, philanthropist, businesswoman, storyteller, and a true North Star for so many family and friends. Her arms and home were always welcoming and warm. From a young age her curiosity and what she would call "rebelliousness" led her to travel and learn as much as she couldbringing back treasures, knowledge, and vivid anecdotes to share with everyone. Born on March 7, 1920, in the village of Surry, Virginia, she was the daughter of Judge Charles Everette and Ethel Roach Rowell. She attended Virginia Intermont College where she was awarded an honorary doctorate. She worked for General Motors in Richmond and Washington, D.C., before marrying Eugene Worrell. In 1941, they lived in Boston, Massachusetts, and Orange, New Jersey, while Gene worked for the FBI. Their son, Tom, was born in 1945. The family soon settled in Bristol, Virginia, where Anne and Gene founded their first newspaper, the Virginia Tennessean. She had a regular column, "The View from Here", for the Bristol Newspapers from 1952 through 1976. Her dedication to responsible journalism was unflagging. She and Gene grew the company to be one of the largest chains of small dailies in the country. Their purchase of the Daily Progress in 1970 led to their move to Charlottesville, where she lived until her death. She and Gene acquired Pantops Farm, which now includes Peter Jefferson Place, one of the premier office parks in the area, situated in a park like setting. Anne's energetic engagement with Charlottesville and across Virginia was boundless. She served as honorary vice chairman of both the Virginia Historical Society and Preservation Virginia. She was instrumental in helping acquire and restore Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest, and served as lead board member in that project. She also served on the Governing Council at the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia where she was awarded the Elizabeth Scott Award for Exemplary Leadership in 2011. Additionally, she was a member of First Families of Virginia, Christ Episcopal Church, The Contemporary Club of Albemarle, and Farmington Country Club. Together, Anne and Gene supported pioneering initiatives at Wake Forest University including purchasing a house in London to be used as a residential study center; the Worrell House has been home to hundreds of faculty and students over the past 30 years. In 1993, they made an additional gift to Wake Forest to establish the Worrell Professional Center, currently home to the School of Law. In addition, they created the Genan Foundation which supports historic preservation, affordable housing, education, arts, healthcare, and the environment. She is survived by her sister, Gray Henry; her son, Thomas Eugene Worrell Jr.; four grandchildren, Shannon Worrell, Zack Worrell and his wife, Carrie, Zoe Worrell Gomez and her husband, Hunter Gomez, and Shaffer Worrell; five great-grandchildren, Everette, Cyrus, Gresham, Celia, and Sadie. She is also survived by her nephew and two nieces, whom she raised as her own from the time they were young, Bob Roberts and his wife, Barbara, Ande Neidermayer, Patricia Lowe and her husband, Eric; and their children, Justin, Cameron, Daniel, Kelsey, Amelia, Annie, and Audrey. Also surviving are her niece, Duston Spear and her husband, JonMarc Seimon, their children Kate and Emma, and grandchildren, Milo, Oscar, Charles, and Finn. She also leaves to cherish her memory, Candace, Cicely, and Denton Worrell. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jeanne and husband, Eugene. The family extends grateful appreciation and love for her dear friend, caregiver, and companion, Beryl Mitchell. They are grateful, as well, for her physician, Dr. Barbara Post. Her extended work family, including Josephine Haden, Judy Coleman, and Andrew Dracopoli, was dear to her heart and right by her side through her final days. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Christ Church with the Rev. Paul Walker officiating. A private family service will be held prior to the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her honor can be made to Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest, 1542 Bateman Bridge Rd., Forest, VA 24551 or to The Miller Center at the University of Virginia, 2201 Old Ivy Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22903 or The Virginia Historical Society. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
