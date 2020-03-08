Alan Worsky passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. He was a resident of Troy, Va. Born in Newark, N.J., he was the son of the late John and Olga Worsky. He is survived by his two children, Jamie Worsky (Billy Loving) and John Worsky; grandchildren, Heather Shiflett, Cody Shiflett (Dana Hensley), Nathan Worsky, Nicholas Worsky, and Saylor Davis-Worsky; his sister, Sandra Bromberg and her husband, Dr. Charles Bromberg; his two nephews, Ronald Bromberg (Patty Bromberg) and Brian Bromberg (Heather Bromberg); his niece, Jodi Bromberg (Courtney Dunne), four great-grandchildren and a host of many great nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. "Fish on Alan"

To plant a tree in memory of Alan Worsky as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries