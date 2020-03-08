Alan Worsky passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. He was a resident of Troy, Va. Born in Newark, N.J., he was the son of the late John and Olga Worsky. He is survived by his two children, Jamie Worsky (Billy Loving) and John Worsky; grandchildren, Heather Shiflett, Cody Shiflett (Dana Hensley), Nathan Worsky, Nicholas Worsky, and Saylor Davis-Worsky; his sister, Sandra Bromberg and her husband, Dr. Charles Bromberg; his two nephews, Ronald Bromberg (Patty Bromberg) and Brian Bromberg (Heather Bromberg); his niece, Jodi Bromberg (Courtney Dunne), four great-grandchildren and a host of many great nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. "Fish on Alan"
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.