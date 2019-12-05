Departed this life on November 27, 2019. William Clark Wright II, age 63, of Dyke, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Wright. He is survived by one daughter, Catherine Cassell (Giovonnie); two sons, Marcus (Mary) and Chad Bowles; eight grandchildren; father, Nathaniel Wright Sr.; two brothers, Nathaniel Wright Jr. (Judy) of Lorton, Virginia, and Sylvester Wright (Gabrielle) of Richmond, Virginia; two aunts, Emma Pryor and Genevieve Jenkins; two uncles, Wilbur Wright and Louie Jenkins; mother of his children, Pamela Bowles; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 721 Simmons Gap Road, Dyke, VA 22935, followed by funeral services at 12 p.m. The Rev. Owen Johnson (pastor) eulogy. Interment will be held at Wright Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Sinai Baptist Church.
