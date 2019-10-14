Emmett W. Wright Jr., former headmaster at Woodberry Forest School (1974-1991), passed away on August 26, 2019, in Orange, Virginia. A memorial service will be held in St. Andrew's Chapel at Woodberry Forest on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.

