Katherine K. Wright, age 93, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in her home at the Colonnades surrounded by her children. Born on November 17, 1925 in Bellerose, New York, Katherine "Kay" was the daughter of Clara and Carl Kempf. For 53 years, she was the loving wife of William F. Wright who preceded her in death in 2000. She was also predeceased by her devoted brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Pat Wright, of Seattle, Washington. As a young woman, Kay was a graduate of Packer Junior College and a John Robert Powers model. She and her husband raised their family and lived in Greenwich, Connecticut for over 30 years. She was the Personnel Director for General Electric in Stamford, Connecticut for 11 years. Kay was the President of the Suffield, Connecticut Woman's Club and volunteered at several Veterans' Hospitals. Kay moved to the Colonnades in Charlottesville in 2001, where she enjoyed wonderful friends over the past 18 years. She leaves three children, Diane Wright of Santa Barbara, California; Wendy Wright and her husband, Marshall Dewey of Charlottesville; and her son, Stephen Wright residing in France. She also leaves five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. There will be a small graveside service for family and close friends in the near future. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of the Piedmont at 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
