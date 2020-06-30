Maxine (Yarger) Wright, 78, of Lake Monticello, passed away on Friday morning, June 26, 2020, at the Hospice House in Charlottesville. She was born on March 21, 1942, in Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Wayne and Maude (Harry) Yarger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Lynn Yarger. Maxine retired after 44 and a half years of service with the Federal Government where she worked as a Human Resources Professional. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church in Palmyra. She held a Black Belt in Aikido and she also enjoyed reading, bowling, and most importantly, loved spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, William Thomas Wright; two children, Kevin Wright and Sheree Bragg; seven grandchildren, Stephen Alex Wright, Isabel Wright O'Neal, Nicholas Tarquin, Michael Tarquin, Dartanyn Wright, D'Lilah Wright, and Katrina Wright; a niece, Tricia Yarger Hopkins and her husband, Andrew; a nephew, William L. Yarger Jr; and a number of other extended family members and friends. A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery in Palmyra by the Reverend Rebecca Trovalli. Those desiring may pay their respects at Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home on Thursday, July 2, 2020, between the hours of 12 noon and 8 p.m. The use of masks/facial coverings and practicing social distancing is encouraged while at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1445 E, Rio Rd E Suite 104, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
