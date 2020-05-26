February 28, 1940 - Saturday, May 23, 2020 Sadie Gentry Wright, 80, of Charlottesville, Va., died peacefully Saturday, May 23, 2020, at home with her family by her side holding her hand. Born February 28, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Frank Tucker Gentry and Mary Magdalene Holsapple Gentry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy D. Wright; and her brothers, Walter, Charles and Lonnie Gentry. She retired from General Electric. Sadie was known to many children as "Granny" or "Grandma Sadie." She loved her "A" team, Ashton, Abigail and Ariel Duncan and Adelyn Trice. She is survived by her daughter, Pam Herring and husband, Terry; granddaughter, Kelly Herring, a.k.a. "Little Darlin'"; brothers, Frank Gentry, and Jim Gentry and wife, Debbie; sister, Clara Boatwright; and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Charlotte Kyler, Jenna Gentry, and Diane Gentry-Ross. Sadie will be laid to rest in a private graveside service at Monticello Memory Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, hopva.org, in recognition of the wonderful care they gave to Sadie. Memorial contributions may also be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. Hill and Wood Funeral Home 201 North 1st Street, Charlottesville VA 22902

