February 28, 1940 - Saturday, May 23, 2020 Sadie Gentry Wright, 80, of Charlottesville, Va., died peacefully Saturday, May 23, 2020, at home with her family by her side holding her hand. Born February 28, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Frank Tucker Gentry and Mary Magdalene Holsapple Gentry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy D. Wright; and her brothers, Walter, Charles and Lonnie Gentry. She retired from General Electric. Sadie was known to many children as "Granny" or "Grandma Sadie." She loved her "A" team, Ashton, Abigail and Ariel Duncan and Adelyn Trice. She is survived by her daughter, Pam Herring and husband, Terry; granddaughter, Kelly Herring, a.k.a. "Little Darlin'"; brothers, Frank Gentry, and Jim Gentry and wife, Debbie; sister, Clara Boatwright; and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Charlotte Kyler, Jenna Gentry, and Diane Gentry-Ross. Sadie will be laid to rest in a private graveside service at Monticello Memory Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, hopva.org, in recognition of the wonderful care they gave to Sadie. Memorial contributions may also be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. Hill and Wood Funeral Home 201 North 1st Street, Charlottesville VA 22902
Most Popular
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.