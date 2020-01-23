Pastor James William Wright Sr., 83, of Charlottesville, Va., went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his family on January 17, 2020, at Piedmont of the Hospice in Charlottesville, Va. He was the son of the late Deacon John H. Wright and Mrs. Edith W. Wright. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three brothers, John Calvin Wright, Henry Wright, and Roy Wright; and one sister, Frances Wright. He was born and raised in Louisa, Va., where he was a graduate of A.G. Richardson High School. At an early age, he was baptized and became a member of Peach Grove Baptist Church in Louisa, Va. In later years, he was ordained as a Deacon and served diligently until he received his call to the ministry. He was licensed as a minister of the Gospel and ordained in 1966. Pastor Wright later moved to Charlottesville, Va., and became employed by the University of Virginia Medical Center as Supervisor of the Department of Housekeeping for 28 years until his retirement in 1993. Pastor Wright preached the Gospel and served as a pastor for 49 years until he retired in 2015. On April 18, 1981, he was united in Holy Matrimony to the love of his life, Carolyn A. Napier of Massies Mill, Va. He leaves to cherish the memory of his life, a devoted and loving wife of 38 years, Carolyn A. Wright; two sons, James W. Wright Jr. and Elder Shawn W. Wright, both of Charlottesville, Va.; two daughters, Minister Wendy Carter (Russell) of Waynesboro, Va., and Tameka Durrett (Gordon) of Charlottesville, Va.; six grandchildren, Tamara, Terrence, Jaylen, Semaj, Tahir, and Christopher; four great-grandchildren, Ja'Shon, Jace, Jayleana, and Legend; a father-in-law, Earl Napier Sr. of Charlottesville, Va.; two godsons, Terelle Fortune of Louisa, Va., and Justin Robinson of Takoma Park, Md.; one goddaughter, Elsie Taylor of Charlottesville, Va.; one adopted granddaughter, Alexis Nowell of Waynesboro, Va.; two sisters-in-law, Mildred Wright and Mary Wright, both of Orange, Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. A Homegoing Celebration will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church, 8408 Thomas Nelson Hwy, Lovingston, Va., with Dr. Marshall Mays officiating and Elder Shawn Wright giving the eulogy. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Oak Hill Memorial Gardens, 382 Level Green Rd, Roseland, Va. Services are entrusted to D. D. Watson Mortician, Inc. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.ddwatsonlouisa.com.
