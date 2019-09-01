Vernon Ray Wyland, 76, of Crozet, Va, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. Ray was born in Schuyler, Va., on October 22, 1942, to the late William Franklin and Ruby Moore Wyland. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph K. Wyland. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 38 years, Brenda Garrison Wyland; daughter, Jackie Wyland; grandson, Eric Mawyer-Wyland; granddaughter, Tara Mawyer-Wyland whom he adored; special aunt, Atlee Moore; and cousin, Dixie Scott, who was like a sister. He is also survived by his special extended family, Matt Hovey, Dee Ralston, Courtney Ralston, Ethan Hovey, and especially Peyton Hovey who he loved dearly. He also leaves behind his cherished tri-colored beagle, Bubba, as well as many special cousins and devoted friends. Ray retired from Centel after 31 years of service after which he started his own telephone and data wiring business, Wyland Services. He was also a life member of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad, serving as an active member for many years and captain for three years. Ray was a very unique and determined man who would always tackle a project full steam. He built his own log home with help from his many friends, several who had never lifted a hammer. He jokingly said he had never built anything except a rabbit trap but looked forward to the challenge of building a house for him and Brenda, the love of his life. He asked many questions until he felt confident he could do it. He dedicated the next 38 years to building a life with Brenda on the property that they loved. Special thanks to his many friends who were there for him during his final year while he was fighting cancer, including Willie Ralston, Matt Hovey, Dee Ralston, Larry Wyant, Donnie Shifflett, and Derek Shifflett. Thanks also to the friends and family who made daily or weekly phone calls or visits. You will never know how much that meant to Ray. Special thanks also to the wonderful staff on Cornell 2 at Sentara who brought him comfort and made his final days easier, especially Andrea, Katina, Meridith and Kate. Special thanks also to dear friend and chaplin Tammy James. A celebration of Ray's life will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Teague Funeral Service in Charlottesville, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA.
