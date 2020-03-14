Shirley Ann Yankey, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at home with her loving husband, James "Doug" Yankey, by her side. Shirley was born to the late Vertis E. and the late Evelyn Hickling Buttery, in Carmi, Illinois. Shirley's father's job moved his family to West Virginia where a beautiful love story of over 55 years, began with her beloved, "Doug". Shirley and Doug loved to collect treasures and to travel, especially to the Emerald Isle, North Carolina. Shirley and Doug have lived in the Charlottesville area since the 1960's. She enjoyed working with the public and excelled in television advertising sales and later at Meadowbrook Wallpaper and Antique Shop. A memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Maple Grove Christian Church, Charlottesville, to celebrate Shirley's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont at hopva.org, or Maple Grove Christian Church, 3210 Proffit Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911. Cremation Society of Virginia ~ Charlottesville has been entrusted with arrangements.
In memory
