September 10, 1936 - Monday, April 6, 2020 Raymond Dee York III, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020, in his hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia. Born to Levi Dee York and Sue Gee Smith York on September 10, 1936, "Ray" attended Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia, where he earned a varsity letter in tennis and won four state tennis championships. At the University of Virginia, Ray received a BA in Philosophy, served as Lieutenant Junior Grade in the United States Naval Reserves, and was Captain of the tennis team under celebrated coach Carl M. "Red" Rohmann. Ray also served as President of the UVA chapter of the Phi Kappa Sigma Fraternity (Class of '58). Mr. York's family heritage in Charlottesville extended many generations, being the grandson of celebrated UVA English professor and acclaimed author C. Alphonso Smith, and the great-grandson of Presbyterian minister Jacob Henry Smith. On his mother's side, he was descended from John Kelly, who played an early role in the establishment of UVA, and from Opie Norris and John Watson, who together owned most of the homes and shops on the South side of Courthouse Square. Mr. York's successful career on Wall Street spanned over four decades. He got his start in 1961 at Clark Dodge & Co., and later worked for top firms including EF Hutton and Oppenheimer & Co. Mr. York consolidated his credibility as a top stock analyst through his own research firm Project G, an agency focusing on small cap high-growth retail chains. Based on excellent client feedback, he launched his own investment management company, Farmington Associates, a hedge fund he ran from 1986 to 2006. The fund generated outstanding results, returning to his limited partners sixteen times initial capital invested during its 20-year span. He was ultimately deemed "one of Wall Street's best stock pickers" by Institutional Investor. Mr. York then retired to his residence at Farmington Country Club, where he was a third-generation member. Mr. York had a lifelong passion for jazz, including the music of improvisational jazz pianist Dave McKenna, inspired him to become a benefactor of the jazz concert series Heavenly Jazz, held at The Church of the Heavenly Rest on Fifth Avenue in NYC. A well-known fixture and frequent titlist on the courts of the Rockaway Hunt Club, the River Club, and the Heights Casino in New York, Mr. York competed in the sport well into his seventies. Ray is survived by nieces, Laurin Dee Robertson of South Fork, Colorado and Virginia Amy Scripps of Los Angeles, California (Keith); nephew, Bruce Campbell Robertson of Princeton, New Jersey (Carolyn); and cousins, Joanna Moore- Smith of Brisbane, Australia (Joseph), Alexandra Smith Johnston of London, UK, and Jonathan Smith of Vancouver, Canada (Gail). A memorial service will be scheduled in the coming months for his many friends and family in Charlottesville and beyond.
