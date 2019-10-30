Roland H. Young Sr. Roland H. Young Sr., of Fredericksburg, Va., formerly of Charlottesville, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Mary Washington Hospital, Fredericksburg, Va. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Anderson Young; daughter, Annette Jones; parents, Joseph H. Young and Ella Mae Barnes. Roland's life will be celebrated on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Mount Sinai Baptist Church, 721 Simmons Gap Rd, Dyke, Va. Visitation with the family will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Holly Memorial Gardens, 3251 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville. If you desire to send a card, flowers or any expression of sympathy, please direct it to The Family of Roland Young, Holly Memorial Gardens, 3251 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
