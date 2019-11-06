Elizabeth Carol Yowell, 60, Palmyra, Va., died on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at her home. Born on January 1, 1959, in Stanley, Va., she was the daughter of the late Rev. Frank C. Riley Jr. and the late Elizabeth Slate Riley. She was preceded in death by her brother, F. Carson Riley III. Carol is survived by her husband, Jack Yowell of Palmyra; stepdaughter, Alycia Yowell-Many (Derrick) of Charlottesville; stepson, Brent Yowell of Crozet; granddaughter, Skylar; brother, Carson Riley's family (Dorraine), children, Andrew (Melissa), Catharine Porter (Jeff), and Paula Sandifer (Marcus); stepdaughter Christine Som (Kosath); brother, Robert Riley (Kim), children Emily Roller (Jon), Philip (Nicole); brother, Peter Riley (Janet), children, Kevin (Brianne), Chris (Jessica); brother, Lyle Riley (Mary); beloved aunt, Bebe Osborne; and many grandnieces and grandnephews. The family would like to thank Hospice of the Piedmont including Dan, Melanie and Sarah for their care and UVA Cancer Center social worker Adonice and chaplain Julie for their support and guidance. Memorial services will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Hill and Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville, Virginia. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with memorial service at 2 p.m. For memorials consider Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway Suite 300 Charlottesville, VA 22911. www.hopva.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
