Robert "Butch" P. Yowell, age 72, of Albemarle County, Va., passed away at 11:02 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Rosewood Village in Charlottesville, Va. after a long battle with early onset Alzheimer's. He was the beloved husband for 31 years to Linda K. Yowell. Butch was the son of the late Kemper Rea and Martha Pauline Yowell. He is also preceded in death by his oldest brother, Kemper Rea Yowell Jr, and nephew, Kemper Rea Yowell III. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Scott Kemper Yowell and brother, Jack B. Yowell, both of Albemarle County, Va.; as well a nephew and three nieces. His remaining days were spent under the care provided by Rosewood Village and Hospice of the Piedmont along with the loving support of his friends and family. Butch was a graduate of VCU in Richmond and upon graduation served in the military. His career started with the railroad, following in the footsteps of most of his family members. Later he relocated from his beloved Albemarle County to further his career as vice president for an international coal trading company in New York City. Towards the middle of his career after having moved back to Virginia, he resumed his first vocation of railroading, working for a private short line railroad. Butch was an avid sportsman, enjoyed fishing and hunting with his brother and friends as well as big game hunting in his younger years in Africa. Butch will be deeply missed but never forgotten. The family expresses their wishes that in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to either the local chapter of The Alzheimer's Association of Central Virginia and/or Hospice of the Piedmont. A celebration of Butch's life will be held for friends and family at a later date in the coming months.
