John Zajic Jr., 96, died peacefully at Shenandoah Hospice in Fishersville, Virginia, on Saturday, October 26, 2019. He was born in Phoebus, Virginia, on September 13, 1923, a son of the late John and Geraldine Zajic Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Irene Harrison and his wife, Mary Susan Marlowe. John is survived by his only child, son, Michael Jon Zajic of Lewes, Delaware; niece, Dianne Atwood of Long Beach, California; great-niece, Sarah Martineck and great-nephew, Scot Martineck, also of Long Beach, California. Zajic is also survived by long-time companions, Betty Anne Bare of Charlottesville, Virginia, Elizabeth Shepard of Midlothian, Virginia, and Thomas and Patricia Gore, whom he lived with in Waynesboro, Virginia. John attended Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland, until he was recruited as an Engineer to the Navy Yard in Washington, D.C., to work on the development of Sonar for submarines during the Second World War. John spent his career at the Navy Yard until he retired early in 1961, then lived on his historic farm, owned at one time by George Washington, in Nanjemoy, Maryland, and later farmed in West Virginia. He loved dancing, music, sailing, flying, farming, and studying spiritual teachings, gaining many friends with shared beliefs. John will be remembered at a Celebration of Life Service at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at 1024 Carrington Place, 2nd floor, Charlottesville, VA 22903. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in John's name to Kathy McConnin, c/o Science of Mind, 937 Canvas Back Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22903. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
