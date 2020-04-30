Of our many shortcomings in preparedness that the coronavirus pandemic has laid bare, perhaps the most significant has been that too many critical pharmaceuticals are made outside the United States. We could not produce drugs needed even to treat just symptoms of COVID-19 if the flow of those drugs from other countries should cease.
The highest levels of the U.S. government have been put on notice. Top officials have gone so far as to suggest federal agencies be required to buy American-made drugs and medical products as a way of bolstering in-country manufacturing.
The flight of drug production from American shores is part and parcel of the larger trend in recent decades by which multinational corporations have moved manufacturing overseas. It has been driven largely by two factors: Big Pharma’s corporate focus on short-term gains, leading to the off-shoring of “fine chemicals” manufacturing; and, unsurprisingly, politicians asleep at the wheel, failing to enforce our own laws while ignoring foreign protectionist measures that put American factories at a disadvantage.
The results have had cascading consequences. According to the Food and Drug Administration, while historically drug production for the U.S. market was done domestically, as of last year only 28% of the facilities that produce our active pharmaceutical ingredients are still on American shores. And when Pfizer outsourced 30% of its manufacturing to Asia in 2007, letting go of 10,000 employees, the effects rippled through the system, eliminating thousands more jobs downstream.
And then, of course, there’s the most terrifying potential consequence. Where impediments to the importation of cars, electronics, or home goods would be a major inconvenience, our failure to import necessary drugs, especially during a crisis, could cost thousands of lives.
We can’t afford to be reactive: It would simply take too much time to develop the emergency infrastructure here, to repurpose factories and marshal the drug manufacturing expertise necessary to produce medicine in the required quantities.
Recent events have focused this issue on the drugs we import from China, which is understandable given our heated geopolitical relationship. But the problem is much broader, and it goes beyond legal jockeying for competitive advantage.
Companies often develop drugs in which the initial research was done using federal grants from the National Institutes of Health. However, when the drugs are produced, the fine chemical manufacturing portion is often completed in Europe or elsewhere.
The rules governing the terms of all such grants are clear: According to Title 35 of the U.S. Code regarding patents, an invention developed with U.S. government funding must “be manufactured substantially in the United States.”
Manufacturers, however, may move production overseas and argue that because a drug is returned for packaging in the United States, the condition of being “manufactured substantially” here has been satisfied. Of course, packaging is not the value-add technological component of the manufacturing.
We can’t place all the blame on pharma companies, though, because they’re playing on a tilted field. I saw this first-hand in 2010 when I was in charge of producing a drug that was expected to be approved soon. Problems arose with the U.S. company we had expected to make the drug, and, after bidding the contract out again, we found a new manufacturer with operations in China and Taiwan that would beat the best U.S. competitor’s pricing by 40%.
One might assume that the difference was in the labor cost, and it’s true that the overseas labor was about 60% of the U.S. rate. But here’s the rub: Labor accounted for only 2-4% of the total manufacturing cost. It wasn’t the reason for the significant difference.
So what was the reason? When we were negotiating the deal, I flew to China and took a tour of the manufacturer’s production facility with the company’s CEO. It blew me away — a beautiful, brand new, four-story building, state of the art in every way. The CEO told me that the building had cost $100 million to build, which seemed remarkable for a company that had been in business for only a few years.
When I asked her how the company could afford it, the CEO proudly said the government had given the company a $100 million loan with a 100-year-term, interest-only payment with a balloon at 1% interest. This was effectively a government grant to a commercial building. An American company making the same investment would likely have had to take out a 15-year amortizing bank loan, probably at 9% interest rate. By those terms, the facility would cost the American company more than 10 times its foreign competitor.
Suddenly, I understood how our new manufacturer could so steeply underbid its U.S. competitors. The cost difference had everything to do with the government subsidy. This wasn’t free market competition but rather cutthroat protectionism, designed to fuel their domestic industry and force the U.S. into dependence.
Solving these problems and restoring our ability to make drugs here in America will take strong government action. To force companies to follow the letter and spirit of our grant laws, the executive branch should immediately issue guidance that “manufactured substantially in the United States” means that the fine chemical manufacturing must happen here. And then we need to enforce the law with financial penalties that amount to more than a slap on the wrist. Drug companies must learn that they cannot take U.S. taxpayer money to build a business and then take their jobs overseas without significant consequences.
Fighting protectionism is a taller order. It will require more transparent reporting structures for American companies that encounter anti-competitive practices in the course of business, as is already the case with bribery. Armed with this information, our government can effectively re-evaluate our trade agreements and begin negotiations to level the playing field.
Innovation will help, too. The FDA believes that moving from batch-based production, where drugs are produced a batch at a time, to a continuous process where they are produced in an ongoing stream, is just one of several advanced technologies that can, as has been said, “reduce our dependence on China and other overseas manufacturers” and “improve the resilience and responsiveness of our manufacturing base.”
We must push forward in developing these cutting-edge processes. American ingenuity has never failed us; we would be negligent not to draw on it now.
Whatever we do, for the sake of our economic security and national health, we must act quickly. Tomorrow’s solutions will be too late to impact our current crisis. We must hope they can have a real effect on American pharma before the next one.
