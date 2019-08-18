Someone must have called Ken Cuccinelli Fredo.
Cuccinelli is in full character as the nation’s immigration czar.
He is reprising for Donald Trump the steely-eyed, what-part-of-no-don’t-you-understand? shtick he brought to the Virginia Senate in 2002, buffed up as attorney general seven years later and with which he nearly obliterated the state Republican Party as its candidate for governor in 2013.
In state politics, Cuccinelli — to allies and adversaries alike, he was known as Cooch — did not take kindly to slights. Rather than huff and puff, he skillfully used his mastery of process to settle scores.
Ask Bill Bolling, whom Cuccinelli eliminated as a rival for the gubernatorial nomination by orchestrating through his pals on the GOP governing body a change in the rules for selecting the party’s candidates, switching from an open-to-all primary to a members-only convention.
In national politics, Cuccinelli — a Ted Cruz backer in 2016 and chairman of the Virginia delegation — was among Trump foes at the Republican convention in Cleveland who attempted what was widely viewed as a last-gasp effort, through a roll-call vote on the convention’s rules, to scuttle Trump’s nomination.
Cuccinelli’s profound doubts about Trump’s qualifications for the presidency notwithstanding, the Virginian could not resist the opportunity to seize anew an issue on which he was a hawk long before Trump: immigration.
Though Cuccinelli lost narrowly for governor to Terry McAuliffe — the Republican closed quickly, lifted by hostility over the bollixed implementation of Obamacare — he was, nonetheless, largely isolated from swaths of Virginia’s new, multihued electorate because he stoutly opposed attempts in a GOP-controlled Congress at immigration reform.
That was fatal for Cuccinelli, cutting him off from Asians and Hispanics, who now make up more than 6% and 9%, respectively, of the state’s population and — combined with African Americans at 20% — mean that Virginia, once among the whitest corners of the Old Confederacy, is now more than one-third minority.
And is certain to be more so after the 2020 headcount.
The perils of demographic change persist for Virginia Republicans, though they could survive them in this year’s legislative elections, protected by gerrymandered districts that minimize, if not eliminate, the influence of unfriendly voters.
This, however, might prove a brief reprieve because General Assembly and congressional redistricting in 2021 — if de-politicized by shifting line-drawing from a closed cabal of lawmakers to a supposedly independent commission — could more fully harness the sway of the so-called New Virginians.
Still, in the nearly two dozen House of Delegates and Virginia Senate races that will decide on Republican control, a Democratic take-back or a divided legislature, Cuccinelli’s center-stage role in the Trump obsession with immigration provides Democrats another all-too-familiar target for mobilizing voters.
And an easier one at that, after Cuccinelli — complaining that taxpayers are stuck with the cost of supplying public services to poor legal immigrants — suggested Emma Lazarus’ ode at the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty should read, “Give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet and who will not become a public charge.”
Not even Ralph Northam, having been pounced upon by Republicans and Democrats for racial and cultural insensitivity, could resist jumping on that pig pile.
The governor took to Twitter, pairing a news story on Cuccinelli’s effort at poetic license with a poke at the Republican xenophobe: “We know what the poem actually says — and what it means. Here in Virginia, we are welcoming to all and will stay that way.”
Republicans, who’ve unsuccessfully battled with Democratic governors on closing public colleges to those brought to Virginia as children by their illegal immigrant parents, know well the implications of Trump’s views on immigration for Virginia politics.
His Muslim ban, imposed in early 2017, magnified in vote-rich eastern, metropolitan Virginia — for that year’s gubernatorial election, which Northam would win in a landslide — distaste for Trump that ensured this was the only Southern state he lost to Hillary Clinton.
But immigration was shaping politics here long before Trump and his selection as a frontman one of Virginia’s more provocative figures — and one descended from Italians and Irish, who, along with Jews, were reviled in Protestant-dominated America.
Take it from another Italian-American and Cuccinelli’s fellow CNN talking head Chris Cuomo, who took offense when someone likened him to Fredo, the weakest of the Godfather’s three sons.
In 1607, with the establishment by the British of the first permanent colony in the New World at Jamestown, began the white, European equivalent of what Trump says Hispanics are conducting at the U.S. border with Mexico: an invasion.
Trump didn’t mention that on his trip to Jamestown for the 400th anniversary of representative government, though he did give a shout-out to the tough guy on whom he’s relying to help turn back that nonwhite wave: Ken Cuccinelli.