It is our principles that make us prosperous, keep us free and protect us from oppression. In the case of the United States, those principles are enshrined in the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, as are the historical, political, philosophical and, yes, even religious bases of those written principles.
So we should be immediately suspicious whenever a politician, or an academic or a media personality, advocates abandoning one of more of those principles, even when — actually, especially when — their purported reason for doing so appears to be to achieve some altruistic objective.
We see threats of this abandonment of principles among the current (albeit shrinking) crop of Democratic candidates for president. Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced this week that she’d strive to eliminate the Electoral College.
“Call me old-fashioned,” she said, “but I think the person who gets the most votes should win.”
The Electoral College was set up to prevent outright rule by a majority, and to give smaller, more rural and less populated states a meaningful say in the election of the president — just as the U.S. Senate structure gives the states a voice in legislation enacted by Congress.
As a lawyer (and a law professor), Warren must know this. But she pretends to her fawning followers that abandoning the limits deliberately designed in the Constitution is better — because of her altruistic objectives, of course.
Similarly, California Sen. Kamala Harris (who has since dropped out of the race) proclaimed that if elected president, she would “snatch” the patents belonging to U.S. pharmaceutical companies and “take over” their business unless they were to implement pricing policies to her liking. Never mind that the Fourth and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution make such takings completely unlawful.
For his part, Sen. Bernie Sanders got into some trouble in September when he admitted that he supports population control efforts — including abortion — to combat “climate change.”
Sanders might not advocate for the kinds of population-control policies that were in place in China during my lifetime. But once the principles of liberty and limited government have been sufficiently eroded, the next leader, or the one after that, will have all the power they need to impose whatever policies they want — in pursuit of their altruistic objectives, as always. And I’ve read plenty of essays and tweets from even more radical leftists who would have zero problem withholding medical care from or forcing abortion upon a family with “too many” children to avert “climate change,” “systemic racism,” “economic inequality,” “overpopulation” or whatever frantic cause du jour has their panties in a wad.
Without our principles to protect us, technology — no matter how advanced and brilliant — is just another weapon in the hands of a despot.
