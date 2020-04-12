The COVID-19 crisis provides a very telling example of why the comprehensive health care reform law known as the Affordable Care Act (or Obamacare) — a huge step forward in health care reform — is so worthwhile.
The law had four primary goals:
» Make good-quality, affordable, subsidized health care available for millions.
» Expand Medicaid to cover more low-income adults.
» Support innovative medical care delivery to lower health care costs.
» Provide protections for those insured.
Over the decade since it was enacted, the ACA has benefitted millions by ensuring:
» Protections for 130 million Americans with preexisting conditions.
» Medicaid expansion, which covers 17 million people.
» Prescription drug discounts for 12 million seniors who are in the Medicare “doughnut hole.”
» Coverage for 20 million people, including 2.3 million adult children who get insurance through parents’ plans.
» Rules that stop insurance companies from charging women 50% more than men.
» Guaranteed coverage for essential health benefits like maternity care, hospitalization, mental health, and prescription drugs.
» Subsidies that help 9 million people buy coverage on the ACA marketplaces.
» Removal of annual and lifetime coverage limits, ensuring continuation of care regardless of health care needs.
Although more and more people have received affordable health care and protections, and the law has become increasingly popular, it has been under attack since its inception. Over 70 attempts have been made to repeal, modify, or curb the ACA, without any viable replacement.
In December 2019, the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the ACA’s individual mandate is unconstitutional (also ruled by the Supreme Court in 2017) and remanded the case back to a lower court to review the case and determine if any part of the ACA can remain. The decision was widely viewed as a victory for the opponents to the Affordable Care Act.
There are two possibilities for how this case can move forward:
» The Supreme Court can take up the case in its next term, which begins in the fall of 2020, and issue a final ruling in the summer of 2021.
» The Supreme Court can decline to take up the case next term; the original 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that sent the case back to the lower court, which would further delay the process of reaching a final decision on this issue. A final ruling on the ACA could then be delayed beyond 2021, which would mean that millions of Americans would see their health care coverage in limbo for years to come.
Losing the ACA would cause crushing burdens for millions of families and would hurt business, state budgets, and health care providers, including struggling rural hospitals, likely forcing some to close. Hospitals would be left with an estimated $1.7 trillion in losses in uncompensated care over a decade.
Losing the many benefits of the ACA previously listed — such as protection for those with pre-existing conditions, subsidized premiums, no coverage limits, essential health benefits, expanded Medicaid, and prescription drug discounts for seniors — would not only harm Americans’ quality of life. Those losses also would result in many unnecessary deaths.
Some losses are specific to COVID-19. If the nearly 400,000 people who now have Medicaid in Virginia lose access to care, they would have no way to pay the high cost of ICU treatment if they become ill. Without the ACA, insurers could refuse coverage to people who survive the virus but experience damage to their lungs or other consequences.
What can be done? SCOTUS should take up this case as soon as possible. It is critical that lawmakers are barraged with phone messages, letters, emails, and social media comments. Write letters to editors and talk to voters about these critical issues.
For those in the 5th Congressional District, contact Rep. Denver Riggleman, (434) 973-9631 or (202) 225-471.
References:
http://www.urban.org/sites/default/files/publication/86916/2001046-the-impact-on-health-care-providers-of-partial-aca-repeal-through-reconciliation_1.pdf
http://healthcareforamericanow.org/resources/talking-points/talking-points-2018-elections-approach-republicans-try-aca-repeal-one-time
https://read.dukeupress.edu/jhppl/article/doi/10.1215/03616878-8255529/160619/The-Affordable-Care-Act-s-Enduring-Resilience
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.