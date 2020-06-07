When six World War II combat veterans appeared at the WWII memorial in Washington on May 8 with President and Mrs. Trump to commemorate Victory in Europe Day, it reminded us of two major truths: the great sacrifices these and other troops made to defeat Nazi Germany, and the fundamental changes in foreign policy in the U.S. that followed during the next 70-plus years.
Before 1941, most Americans opposed entering another European war because of their disillusionment over U.S. participation in World War I. But after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941, public opinion shifted quickly.
Yet, even though most Americans turned away from isolationism, when President Harry Truman proposed to assist Western Europe to recover from its desperate postwar conditions, many Republicans objected. They argued that the United States would be tied down in Europe indefinitely. The Marshall Plan was passed by Congress in 1948 with enough Republican support to signal a major shift away from isolationism. With the NATO security treaty in 1949, the focus was on bolstering Europe’s security.
In June 1950, communist North Korea invaded South Korea. After American and allied troops defeated the invaders, the question for President Truman was whether to authorize Gen. Douglas MacArthur to head north and unify Korea under non-communist control. MacArthur assured him that China would not intervene.
In 1949, China had been unified under the iron control of Mao Zedong’s Red Army, and he approved North Korea’s plan to unify the peninsula under its leadership. As U.S. troops moved into North Korea, Mao sent a Chinese army to stop the Americans before they reached China’s border at the Yalu River. The war then entered a new, desperate phase as U.S. and allied forces fought Chinese and North Korean troops for two and a half years.
By 1952, the U.S. public had lost support for the war. In November, voters elected Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, the hero of WWII, who pledged to end the war. He threatened China and North Korea with a larger war, and in May 1953 an armistice was signed. But no peace treaty was concluded.
Eisenhower decided to isolate China by building alliances with Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, and potentially South Vietnam. Like Korea, Vietnam was divided between the communist north and non-communist south.
In the 1960s, President John Kennedy and later President Lyndon Johnson decided to intervene in Vietnam’s civil war, and eventually half a million U.S. troops were in Vietnam. By March 1968 Johnson had to admit failure.
History repeated itself in November when voters elected a Republican, Richard Nixon, as president. He pledged to end the war honorably, but his plan failed when North Vietnam’s troops overran the south after American forces departed.
Nixon also changed U.S. policy on China by his dramatic 1971 visit to Beijing to meet with Chairman Mao. This opened relations between the two countries, frozen since 1949.
When the Cold War ended in 1990 and the Soviet Union collapsed a year later, the strategic map of Europe changed dramatically. Eastern states such as Poland, Hungary, and the Baltic states planned to join Europe economically and become members of NATO’s security pact. Germany, long divided between east and west, emerged as an economic power. Russia, smaller than the old USSR, adopted a state-run capitalist system and no longer posed a military threat to Western Europe. U.S. American troops withdrew from Germany, and Europe chose to build its economic independence through the new European Union.
But the U.S. suddenly was thrust into a military role in the Middle East by the 2001 al-Qaida attacks on New York and Washington. This altered the international outlook for the new president, George W. Bush. He quickly decided to invade Afghanistan, which harbored al-Qaida’s terrorist network, and install a pro-western government.
In 2003, Bush invaded Iraq and ousted its dictator, Saddam Hussein, who threatened his neighbors. These interventions propelled the United States into new, costly commitments.
As had occurred in 1952 and 1968, the American public tired of these new wars and elected Barack Obama president in 20008. He pledged to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and Iraq but was only partially successful.
In 2016 voters decided to change course again and elected Donald Trump, who promised to put “America first.”
This November, a major question is: Do voters want fundamental change in foreign policy away from the global security role America sustained after 1945, or do they want a more detached view of its national interests? In my view, the country is ready for major change regardless of whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden is president in 2021. The prolonged recent violence in our major cities will speed the process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.