If you’re Jerry Baliles, you don’t stop thinking about tomorrow.
Whether you’re a little boy ducking his chores, reading the biographies of leaders long past under a big maple tree on his grandparents’ farm in his native Patrick County.
Or, a cadet at a Virginia military school who learned the hard way it was better to be punctual than to lose time — and opportunity — walking penalty tours.
Or, an urban legislator, attorney general and governor through the 1970s and 1980s whose approach to policy was disciplined and thematic.
And, now as a retired lawyer, Democratic elder and think-tank director nearing the end of his life, having quietly fought cancer since 2016.
Some of his closest friends had no idea the deeply private Baliles was ill until he began telling them late last month, over lunch and in telephone calls, that there is nothing more his doctors can do.
This figure of consequence, whose ancient Anglo-French surname so confounded voters that Baliles would tell them it rhymes with smiles, is now a profile in courage.
In emails and phone conversations recently week, Baliles did not as much appraise his 79 years — more than half of which he has spent in public life — as anticipate what may lie ahead for Virginia, a state shaped by a knotty history to which he contributed with forward-thinking programs in transportation, global trade and education.
“As my clock winds down, I find myself reflecting on many things, not the least of which is how our knowledge of history continues to inform our future and inspire our decisions — especially in view of current events in this country,” Baliles wrote from his home in Charlottesville, where — in a third career, after politics and law — he led the Miller Center for Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.
“History provides vicarious experience, like a great virtual reality chamber. It teaches how it feels to live in thousands of places; it offers examples of how others responded in times of high moment.
“Knowing history is having a vision for the future, because it gives us a perspective about where we are going, although it may not tell us how we will get there.”
Because he is more of a listener than a talker, Baliles — ever the soul of discretion — is the rare Virginia politician to whom Democrats and Republicans turn for informed counsel. These traits also generated for him challenging assignments as a former governor, some of which still demand his time and energy.
Baliles led a study that spotlighted wasteful spending by a largely unaccountable state program that steers millions of dollars in cigarette-settlement funds to the former tobacco belt.
Questionable investments produced few jobs in a rural region that’s already lost thousands in textiles, furniture and coal, industries ravaged by economic retrenchment, environmental regulations and a shifting energy market.
And most recently, Baliles has argued for using what remains of those tobacco funds to launch what he calls a “Marshall Plan” to jump-start the countryside’s economy, largely through education.
After all, education was the path on which Baliles left the home he shared with two brothers in hardscrabble Patrick for Wesleyan University in Connecticut, UVa law school and the leafy south-of-the-James neighborhood where he broke into politics in 1975 and which remained his home after he left the governorship in 1990 for a partnership at a white-shoe law firm.
Typing at his computer, dictating to his wife, Robin; daughter, Laura; or former assistant in the governor’s office, Arlene McDermott, and occasionally by phone, Baliles considered a continuum: the history he has studied — and made — and the history that will be made without him.
“I was concerned about meeting a deadline,” Baliles said. “Reporters aren’t the only ones with them.”
Baliles — his body slowing down but his brain working overtime — organized his thoughts over several days. He would sit at his desk in a book-lined study, where a file cabinet containing his speeches is in easy reach, or in his light-filled bedroom, which looks out on a deck onto which the occasional deer strays from the nearby woods.
“I guess my place in history can now be evaluated in terms of results over the past 30 years,” Baliles said in a lengthy email. “And I’ll leave that to others.
“But there is no doubt in my mind that the best thing we did in my administration was to make the connection between investments today and opportunities tomorrow.”
Most notably: a highway-financing plan in 1986, supported with Baliles’ promise-breaking tax increase, that for nearly 30 years was unmatched as a commitment to transportation. It was intended to be on a state scale what President Dwight Eisenhower achieved nationally in the 1950s with the interstate highway system, financed with higher gas taxes.
Baliles, who years later joked that as a candidate for governor he had promised only once not to raise to taxes, carried out the nearly $500 million initiative with the deliberate, thoughtful style that is his signature.
Through a bipartisan commission, he created a visible rallying point for a public consensus on roads. But it was a separate panel, whose members included former governors in both parties, that did the heavy lifting, fashioning the tax and bond package that would pay for all that new asphalt, steel and concrete.
To implement the plan, Baliles called a special session of the General Assembly, the effect of which was to, figuratively, squeeze a fifth year out of his nonrenewable four-year term.
As an issue, transportation was, Baliles wrote, essential to establishing for Virginians a symbolic and literal link to what is now a global economy, though in the hurly-burly of mid-1980s politics, that argument could be blotted out by the no-new-taxes philippic of an ascendant Republican Party.
“To pretend that we could remove ourselves from the international community in a time when the digital universe was beginning to link nations in culture and commerce was and is a commitment to failure,” he said.
Improved highways, expanded harbors, reliable rail links and accessible airfields are, Baliles would tell you, more than objects over which people and products are moved.
They are — along with better schools, a strengthened mental health system, more accountable universities and other accomplishments of the Baliles years, which closed with an economy teetering on recession and a bitter coal strike — examples of an enduring image from his youth.
“I remember that when I was a young boy of some 7 or 8 years of age ... I went with my grandfather to visit his elderly friend,” Baliles’ email said.
“The old man drew his water from a well. The water came from pushing a pump handle up and down until water gushed out from below the earth into his bucket.
“I was fascinated to watch the old man fill a second bucket with water and leave it by the pump handle when he finished. He said it was to ‘prime the pump’ for the next user of the well, to make it easier to get water for the next user.
“All these years later, I have never forgotten the power of that symbolism as a guide to life and governing.”
Baliles was preceded and succeeded by the political equivalent of movie stars: Chuck Robb, son-in-law of the late President Lyndon Johnson, and Doug Wilder, the nation’s first elective black governor.
What they accomplished, in part, with ample supplies of glitter, Baliles achieved almost entirely through the grind, seizing opportunity and sometimes creating it.
Baliles recalls another predecessor, Mills Godwin, a former segregationist and anti-tax hawk who was elected governor in 1965 with ample support from African Americans on a platform of progress that would rely on new taxes.
Godwin, elected a second time in 1973, “acknowledged that it is a common mistake to try to do too much,” said Baliles, “but he said that he would rather ‘be accused of having too much faith in the people of Virginia, rather than too little.’
“I prepare to leave this life believing that I also have that faith.”
