University of Virginia President Jim Ryan, Dean of the School of Continuing and Professional Studies Alex Hernandez, and I participated in a large public forum on expanding the American dream, convened by the University of Virginia at the Jefferson School’s African American Heritage Center on Jan. 16.
Earlier that same afternoon, at the Albemarle County Courthouse, the UVa Foundation recorded a deed donating to Albemarle County development rights on 1,195 acres east of Morven Farm in Albemarle County.
Both of the day’s events represent the university’s renewed commitment to the central Virginia community.
Outside of its public educational mission, the creation of this public easement at Morven is one of UVa’s largest ever commitments to the commonwealth. The Morven East property lies just over Carter Mountain from Charlottesville, less than four miles from Monticello. The easement donated to the Albemarle Conservation Easement Authority will preserve nearly 1,200 acres of pristine county forest- and pastureland in perpetuity. The effect of the grant was for UVa to voluntarily give up the right to develop 86 residential lots valued at over $3.7 million.
The Morven East easement will preserve land that adjoins President James Monroe’s historic Highland, that lies in the viewshed of Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello and that has over one mile of public road frontage bisecting Morven Farm.
Not only is the home at Morven listed on the National Register of Historic Places by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, but the Morven property itself plays an important role in Albemarle history. Its first inhabitants were Native Americans whose presence on the property was recorded on early Virginia maps as the site of “Indian Camp.” There remains some promising archaeological work to be done in search of the native sites at Morven.
Morven was later purchased by Thomas Jefferson on behalf of his friend and former personal secretary William Short, America’s first professional diplomat. Though the two leaders were close confidants, they had different approaches to one of the most controversial issues of the early 19th century — slavery.
Short was an ardent abolitionist. He chose Morven as the site of one of the most daring social experiments of the day. He attempted to divide the property into small tenant farms in hopes of demonstrating that a new “middle class” of farmers and free men of color could be productive and competitive without the need for indentured servants or enslaved labor. Preserving Morven in a rural state will serve students of this rich history for generations to come.
Two decades ago, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors debated a proposal to create a viewshed ordinance that would restrict development east of Monticello Mountain, preserving the rural landscape that Jefferson, Monroe, Short and their guests saw from the mountaintops. More recently, environmentalists have sought stricter control of development along streams that feed the Rivanna and James Rivers and the Chesapeake Bay. Morven East is interwoven with two miles of creeks and streams draining into the Rivanna, and its rolling forestland comprises one of the largest tracts in the Monticello viewshed. The earlier proposed preservation ordinances have yet to be enacted, but UVa’s voluntary actions have accomplished their goals in Morven’s case.
The donation of this easement is integral to the work of the President’s Council on UVa-Community Partnerships, created by President Ryan as part of his new strategic plan, “A Great and Good University: The 2030 Plan.”
One of the goals of that plan — a goal that the university shares with the community at large — is the creation of more workforce housing, or what we are calling “attainable housing.” Planning is underway for ways that UVa may contribute more to the community’s supply of housing; but that development will be in the urban ring, prudently planned for access to public utilities, transportation and employment. Meanwhile, the donation of this easement will serve another community goal of limiting urban sprawl in the rural areas that are essential to the preservation of the beauty of our community.
