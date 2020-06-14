Joe (name changed) was a 67-year-old retiree living near us whom we knew because his wife had worked for my partner. He succumbed to the COVID virus and his wife tested positive. Their son, who flew in for the funeral from out of state, also tested positive. This family has been living in isolation for the past three months and had to depend on us to give them a proper Easter dinner and other essential groceries.
They are still recovering from the impact of the virus even though they both test negative now. Joe Jr. is looking for a job here in Virginia now to be with his mom, and his mom — although recovered from the virus — is too weak to be able to function independently. If one of them again tests positive, they face financial ruin.
As we in Virginia continue with Phase II of the de-escalation of the restrictions imposed to combat the virus spread, there is much uncertainty surrounding the timing of the move to open the state up for normal business again. As of June 1, shortly before this piece was written, Virginia was still registering nearly 800 new cases of COVID daily, with a large spike seen over the Memorial Day weekend when many individuals flouted the social isolation, resulting in the highest number of new cases being reported in a single day in the state since the pandemic begin.
What is really important for all of us to understand for us Virginians is that the threat of this virus is far from over.
There are individuals who are positive and are asymptomatic and may have not interacted with the health care system to be diagnosed. Many health care systems in rural Virginia are still not equipped to completely conduct testing and treat COVID-positive patients. We have a sizable uninsured and undocumented population, people who will not interact with the health-care system in spite of showing symptoms.
The real statistic that is worrying — and can be the only one considered as somewhat reliable in this uncertain situation — is that the number of new cases diagnosed was recently still at nearly 800 per day.
Of course, the economic devastation because of the restrictions caused by the virus cannot be underestimated. Jobs have been lost and some businesses face the risk of permanent closure.
However, without a cure or a vaccine, we are completely unprotected against a deadly virus that has claimed nearly 1,500 lives in our state, as of this writing. We need to advocate for strong public health efforts to continue this battle against the virus, which may last a long time. We need to advocate for greater availability and access to testing and advocate as well for contact tracing of individuals who may have come in contact with COVID-positive patients. And we need to practice guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, such as physical distancing and using facial covers in public places. We also need to find areas where we can safely isolate positive patients and prevent their immediate family members from imminent risk of exposure.
Our lives have been altered forever because of the impact of this virus. We can make sure we are not further harmed by it, physically and socially. We need to support citizen groups that are tirelessly working to inform and better educate us about following precautions and taking appropriate steps to seek medical help and advice. It is up to us in these tough times to be advocates for our health and safety against a previously unknown and currently untreatable virus.
As they say, Virginia is for lovers. We want to follow that motto. This is a state renowned for the wonderful quality of life it offers, and we want to do everything to protect it for generations of Virginians to come.
