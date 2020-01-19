Virginia Democrats will require training wheels for awhile.
Installing majorities on both sides of the state Capitol, completing their control of government, Democrats demonstrated a constant in politics: It is easier to grouse than to govern. For the past 20 years, except for a seven-year hiatus in the Virginia Senate, Democrats have been outnumbered, having their brains beat out by a disciplined Republican majority.
The opening-days, newbie awkwardness with which Eileen Filler-Corn presided over the House of Delegates as Virginia’s first female speaker will be a footnote when the General Assembly adjourns in March, assuming Democrats deliver on their left-leaning agenda and avoid the overreach that turns voters off to one-party government.
Perhaps forgotten: The Republican majority did not always behave like one. Early days, if only because their caucuses were less homogeneous and more tolerant, Republicans in the House and Senate badly splintered, which ultimately was good for Virginia, hastening bipartisan consensus.
Those divisions allowed the one-handgun-a-month law, unfettered abortion rights and obstacle-free access to the polls to endure longer than many expected. They also made for a tax increase in 2004 to fund cops, schools and welfare that briefly vaulted into presidential orbit the Democratic governor who proposed it, breaking a campaign promise: Mark Warner.
Things turned ugly for Republicans — and there is a lesson in this for contemporary Democrats — when they ruled Richmond totally.
In 2001, they failed for the first time to pass a state budget. The episode led to intraparty cannibalism.
At the start of the 2020 legislature, Republicans accomplished with institutional know-how what they lack in votes, slowing House action on cryptic procedural stuff — inside baseball, if you will — linked to the issue that contributed to their humiliation last November: stubborn resistance to gun control.
As he did last year by spotlighting a Democratic measure allowing late-term abortions — and, later, Gov. Ralph Northam’s clunky defense of it — Todd Gilbert, now House minority leader, created in the debate ahead of the Democrat-imposed ban on firearms at the statehouse an opportunity for Republicans to signal unswerving obeisance to a muscular element of their party.
This is little more than an adrenaline fix for Republican legislators and their base. It further cuts them off from where, to win anew, they need to go: the younger, multi-hued, largely non-native electorate concentrated in the Northern Virginia-to-Richmond-to-Virginia Beach crescent.
Gilbert’s acumen as a parliamentarian — Tommy Norment is the Republican procedural wizard in the Senate — is a reminder of what Democrats lack: ruthless masters of the rules unafraid to use them to their full advantage and confident of their caucus’ backing because of leverage often unrelated to immediate questions of process.
As the late Ed Willey, the conservative Richmond Democrat who commanded the Senate budget committee into the mid-1980s, would say, “The rules are written by those with the votes.” He controlled those votes through his control of taxpayer cash for pet programs of fellow senators. Dollars made for discipline.
Does Luke Torian, the new House Appropriations chairman, know this? And does it mean he will have extra sway over Republicans whose not-inconsequential presence on Appropriations is a consequence of a rule, dating to the last time Democrats ran the House, that requires the partisan makeup of committees is in proportion to the Democrat-Republican split in the chamber as a whole?
This is not a problem in the Senate, where — on committees — Democrats are doing to Republicans what Republicans did to them: minimizing their power by minimizing their presence. Despite their slender majority in the Senate, Democrats are stacking committees, in some instances more than 2 to 1.
That muscle has a regional dimension on what is now called the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee.
Six of its 11 Democrats are from Northern Virginia, up from three, and they include the committee’s leader, Janet Howell. The first woman to head the panel, she already has shown a Willey-like flourish, announcing well before the session Republican high-handedness on money committee membership would not go unanswered. Republicans now have five seats, as many as Democrats had under the GOP.
Controlling their own, in some instances, is more important to Senate Democrats than controlling Republicans.
That might explain the long-anticipated appointment of Joe Morrissey to the committee that oversees the criminal law and courts, notwithstanding he’s again been stripped of his law license for unethical conduct. Reliably unreliable — the weekend before the election, he endorsed the Republican candidate for Henrico prosecutor — Morrissey can now, in manner of speaking, practice law.
No training wheels required.
