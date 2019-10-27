The state’s finance chief is jittery. So, too, are CEOs.
A report shows a strong cash flow to the Virginia treasury, but Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne warns it could ebb. That’s because the surge is tied to an unreliable source of revenue: estimated income taxes.
A survey of corporate bosses in Central Virginia indicates that while 2 in 3 expect higher sales into 2020, less than half — down nearly 6 percentage points from spring — anticipate more hiring over the next six months.
The bureaucracy and the board room are readying for a slowdown, if not a recession.
It’s not anything anyone wants to dwell on ahead of a big election and a big shopping season.
But it could have big consequences if Democrats take back the legislature.
Knowing a downturn is not a question of if but when, lawmakers, lobbyists and Northam administration officials are quietly wondering how the state would balance its budget — where cuts might be made, what tricks might produce extra revenue.
One item raising an eyebrow or two: nearly $1 billion Virginia annually steers to local government to offset what were supposed to be reductions in the car tax. That’s the levy residents pay to their county or city for their motor vehicles.
Its repeal — its proposed repeal, because the ancient and unpopular tax endures — was the issue on which Republican Jim Gilmore was elected governor in 1997.
Gilmore’s landslide victory would augur a GOP majority in the General Assembly for the first time in more than a century. That majority has been largely uninterrupted for two decades.
But because of its ever-rising cost and recession, the car-tax rollback interrupted the state’s finances.
It forced Gilmore’s Democratic successor, Mark Warner, and the legislature — as part of a package that included Warner’s promise-breaking sales tax increase — to cap car-tax reimbursements to local government at $950 million a year. That figure assumed the tax would be trimmed about 70%.
Funny thing, though: Not only is the car tax still alive, it’s been going up. That’s because localities — post-Great Recession — needed to offset shortfalls in the real estate tax, their biggest cash source, and because rising automobile prices meant they could lose more in car tax revenue.
In 2008, a decade after Gilmore took office, the car tax — technically, it’s the personal-property tax and, until the late 1950s, applied to jewelry, art, furniture and silverware — was set in Alexandria at just over $4 per $100 valuation. Galax charged $1.42, Lynchburg $3.42, Richmond $3.18, Staunton $2, Virginia Beach $2.89, and Lee County $1.21.
In 2018, all of those localities were charging more: Alexandria $5, Galax $2.25, Lynchburg $3.80, Richmond $3.70, Staunton $2.90, Virginia Beach $4, and Lee County $2.
Were the state to seize for other purposes the $950 million it now sends to localities as an increasingly un-cushy cushion, counties and cities would certainly yowl, even if the funds were returned as direct aid for schools, welfare and cops.
Democrats never liked the Gilmore scheme, viewing it as fiscally irresponsible — a position taken, too, by the corporate leadership. To Gilmore’s ire, the Virginia Business Council warned that the plan’s climbing price would shortchange such services as education and it correctly predicted a $1 billion hit to the budget.
It is likely a restored Democratic majority in the General Assembly would look favorably on repeal, though doing so in a way that would make local government whole, which is a fancy way of saying Democrats would probably raise taxes.
That could come in several forms.
Among them: Freeing localities to junk the car tax altogether and raise the sales tax — now 4.5 cents on the dollar — with revenues from the increase guaranteed as a replacement for the discarded levy.
This idea was pushed by the late Chuck Colgan, a Democratic senator from Prince William County who — in a bow to his D.C. commuter constituency, which would ultimately save thousands in car taxes — urged repeal long before it became the centerpiece of Gilmore’s campaign.
And Democrat Tim Kaine, in the closing days of his governorship in 2009, proposed a quid pro quo: eliminating the car-tax appropriation altogether and giving localities an optional sales tax. Republicans slammed the brakes on that.
Another approach: Localities could fully reinstate their car tax, raising it at will.
Initially, it might trigger a spike in revenues, though higher taxes on vehicles could force some Virginians, particularly in the congested, Democrat-friendly metro areas, to do what more already are: giving up their cars for mass transit, perhaps to work from home or living walking distance from their jobs.
A new deal on the car tax? And a green one?
It could give Republicans something to talk about in the finale to the election — other than Donald Trump, of course.
