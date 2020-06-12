In these times, for myself as a black male and for many others, it is so easy to find sources of frustration, to unleash the suppressed anger.
Recently, my morning began by watching an interview by CNN’s Alisyn Camerota with Philonise Floyd on the death of his brother, George Floyd. It was followed by an interview with a black father who works for CNN as a political commentator.
I saw strong black men break down in tears as they expressed the pain of feeling helpless in their roles as brother and father. This is the pain of centuries of racism, as we are seeing unfold across our nation. To suppress this anger is nearly impossible.
For me, these events have been retraumatizing.
I relived an experience as a high school junior working for the school board in my hometown of Martinsville. I managed the media equipment for the school system. One day, I was called into my supervisor’s office because a white student accused me of harassment while I was making a daily delivery to the school librarian of Martinsville Junior High School — a student I have never met to this day.
I recalled a similar experience years later as an assistant principal. A white student, upset that I had asked her to put her shoes on, falsely reported that I had thrown her against a locker.
Neither student was reprimanded for misrepresenting the truth, yet I was compelled to defend my behavior.
We all saw a similar situation replayed a few weeks ago when a black man who was out observing birds in Central Park in New York was wrongly accused of harassment by a white woman simply because he asked her to leash her dog as required by the law.
These are some of the scars I carry with me today.
As a young person, I was raised to respect authority and trust others to do the right thing. Even as an adult black male, I have been expected to say what others want to hear.
The CNN reporter and father’s interview reminded me of an Angela Davis quote: “In a racist society it is not enough to be non-racist, we must be anti-racist.”
As I have reflected upon these painful recollections, I also reflected upon Ms. Davis’ advice. It’s uncomfortable, it’s difficult; but each of us needs to be challenged by her words. Passively stating that you are anti-racist but taking no actions, however uncomfortable it might be to eliminate discriminatory behaviors, only empowers the status quo.
I recently had a conversation with a colleague to discuss the unintentional impact of a program that created disparities for students of color. The colleague, of course, intended no such outcome. Our conversation was pointed but agreeable; we both knew that if changes were not made, the program’s unintentional impact would make us intentional practitioners of racism.
We must move beyond one person and even one school. In the near future, an Albemarle County School Board work session will be devoted to this work, as part of the training we all will undergo as leaders in the implementation of our anti-racism policy. The superintendent’s cabinet has committed to engaging in the practice of having open and honest conversations about their biases and how they interface with races. Cabinet members have endorsed a division-wide book study of Glenn Singleton’s “A Courageous Conversation About Race.” They have agreed to model a first step of identifying and owning personal biases aligned to different forms of racism through open and honest conversations.
Yes, some of us are rightfully angry; we feel the pain from this beast we know as racism. We feel hopeless about how to dismantle the structures that feed this beast. But we have choices. We can identify, challenge and change the embedded values, structures and behaviors that divide, accuse and diminish someone because of the color of their skin. The journey begins with the person in the mirror.
As a leader in Albemarle County Public Schools, I pledge to honor our mission of rejecting all forms of racism as destructive to our mission, values and goals. I pledge to support those who truly embrace this mission and to hold accountable those who feed the beast. I encourage every member of our leadership team and in our community to be courageous in their support of the equity, diversity, humanity and honesty that will finally end our pain.
I hope you will have time to view this short video for educators: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Roy1wpQrQGA&feature=youtu.be.
