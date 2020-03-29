Like everyone else faced with the new challenges of social distancing, I am working from my home near Charlottesville and striving to make the best of this troubling time. For those of us who work in the conservation community, our principles are also being put to the test. In the context of a global pandemic, how important is nature?
The answer is as clear as the window through which I can gaze out as I write to see and hear the onset of spring in Virginia: vitally important.
Cherry and pear trees are bursting into blooms of pink and white. Forsythia shrubs are ablaze, as golden yellow as a child’s painting of the sun. A bluebird perches on a flowering branch to sing, and I imagine the millions of vibrant songbirds returning from their winter homes in the tropics to nest here in our Virginia forests.
At a time when work colleagues interact from inside boxes on screens, our homes could feel like prison — but I encourage everyone, as I do my own team, to remember that nature is our key.
This is no mere platitude. We base all of our work at The Nature Conservancy on the best available conservation science, and we now have decades of rigorous research documenting well over a dozen ways that exposure to nature — both out in the world and virtually — enhances our mental, emotional and physical well-being.
Consider the story of Dr. Rachel Kaplan, a psychologist at the University of Michigan. Dr. Kaplan worked for 17 years in an office with a single window overlooking the wall of a desolate courtyard. After moving to an office overlooking trees filled with birds singing and squirrels leaping limb to limb, Dr. Kaplan realized that her view wasn’t all that had improved; she also felt better.
Today, Rachel Kaplan and her late husband, Stephen, are widely respected for their pioneering research in the field of environmental psychology.
Of course, many of us have always understood on some intuitive level that experiencing nature makes us feel better. Nature is where we go, after all, when we want to relax and recharge.
But thanks to the Kaplans and the many scientists who continue to explore these critical questions, we now have a much better understanding of why and how much nature can contribute to human health.
Especially relevant to our current crisis and how we cope is the concept of attention. The Kaplans recognized that we all have two types: directed attention and involuntary attention (aka fascination). Directed attention provides the alertness we need to navigate the world safely, to perform our work effectively and to make sound decisions. But as with any overused muscle, too much directed attention for too long leads to fatigue and strain, and eventually to breakdowns in mental functions. We lose concentration, grow irritable, make rash decisions.
But what if there were an easy way to avoid or reverse these ill effects? Well, that’s exactly what happens when fascination rides to the rescue, enabling the overburdened parts of our minds to rest and recover so that we return to our obligations with renewed focus and energy.
Not just any break will do: Study after study has shown that experiences in or involving nature produce superior benefits. A walk in nature, even in your own yard, for example, dramatically outperforms a walk around town. Even watching nature documentaries and perusing photographs of nature yield benefits that other subjects simply do not provide. Of course, the longer and deeper the immersion in nature, the better the results.
The list of documented mental benefits is long and growing longer every year. To cite just a few: lower stress, higher job and life satisfaction, improved short-term memory, sharpened concentration and elevated creativity.
Nature’s contributions to our physical health and well-being may well prove to be equally significant. In one of the best-known studies to date, Dr. Roger Ulrich of Texas A&M University investigated whether the view from patients’ rooms affected their recovery. Ulrich focused on patients who had undergone abdominal surgery. One group had windows facing brick walls, while the other group enjoyed a view of trees. The latter group left the hospital sooner, suffered fewer complications and took less medication. Through further research with heart-surgery patients in Sweden, Ulrich found that even looking at photographs of trees and water reduced their medication needs, while also relieving their anxiety.
Though much more research remains to be done, we are already seeing promising results in terms of nature’s potential to improve visual development in kids, reduce inflammation and strengthen our immune systems.
While the term “forest bathing” can be a punchline in America, researchers in Japan — where work-related stress is off the charts — are taking seriously the concept they call shinrin-yoku. It turns out that immersing ourselves in a forest setting not only lowers our stress hormones and blood pressure, but the phytoncides emitted by trees might also stimulate anti-cancer proteins in our bodies.
I’m proud to be part of an organization, The Nature Conservancy, that supports ongoing research into nature’s benefits. And while we may be working differently these days, we’re still working to bring nature’s benefits home to people.
Even if right now you’re unable to get outside and physically visit places like Ivy Creek Natural Area or Fortune’s Cove Preserve that TNC and our partners have protected in and around Charlottesville, I encourage you to explore them online. And remember that nature and its therapeutic powers are accessible in your own backyard, or through your window.
When we emerge on the other side of this crisis — and we will — our environmental challenges such as habitat loss and climate change will still require us to take action. I hope you remember that nature has always been there for you. I encourage you to be there when nature needs you.
