T.C. Millner is an African American minister in Martinsville. A Democrat, he usually doesn’t hesitate to make an endorsement from his pulpit at Morning Star Holy Church.
But ahead of the presidential primary this week — Super Tuesday, when Virginia and 13 other states vote — Millner kept his own counsel for longer than usual, in part, because so are many of the biggest names in the state Democratic hierarchy.
“There would be some way that we’ve received some direction in a collective sense,” said Millner, who on last week disclosed he’s going with Joe Biden and will urge his 150 parishioners to do likewise.
It’s not that the candidates aren’t harvesting endorsements. Members of Congress and the legislature, local officials and activists are largely breaking to Biden, Mike Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren — a reminder the state’s dominant strain of Democratic politics is center-left.
But there are signs of change.
A far-left candidate, Bernie Sanders, is in a virtual three-way tie in Virginia with Biden and Bloomberg, according to a Monmouth University poll conducted before Sanders’ big win in Nevada. Sanders is drawing heavily on Virginia millennials and Gen Xers, who, combined, make up the majority of the state’s 5.3 million voters.
That generational factor is among the reasons the baby boomer Democratic elites — Tim Kaine, Mark Warner and Ralph Northam — have been mum. It is possible some of them — alarmed or calmed by the results of the South Carolina primary on Feb. 29 — will break their silence in the 72 hours separating South Carolina’s and Virginia’s balloting.
The silence, however, says what they have not said publicly — yet: Sanders is a bad fit for Virginia. He is a freebie-peddling democratic socialist running in a state whose capitalist traditions are rooted in its founding four centuries ago and where government, unlike that in Washington, pays for the services it provides.
But in a field in which multiple moderate alternatives badly divide the opposition vote, Sanders can come out of Virginia a winner, albeit with a plurality that will say the majority of Democrats consider him a loser. This is what happened in 1984 and 1988, when — on Super Tuesday — Jesse Jackson was the perceived or actual victor.
Also, were Sanders the nominee, it would be every Democrat for himself and herself. That includes Warner, seeking a third term in the U.S. Senate, and two first-term congresswomen from districts President Donald Trump won in 2016: Elaine Luria, in South Hampton Roads, and Abigail Spanberger, in the Central Virginia area.
Luria is talking up Biden. As of this writing Spanberger was keeping her head down — and mouth shut.
A Sanders nomination — and the possibility it would disrupt the suburban-anchored coalition of Democrats, independents and moderate Republicans on which Democratic hegemony depends — could be an invitation to Trump, his unpopularity, notwithstanding, to contest Virginia.
This is the only state in the South he failed to carry against Hillary Clinton, in part, because of props for the local guy: Kaine, her vice presidential running mate.
Kaine’s connections scream for him to come out against Sanders by coming out for Biden.
Kaine would logically be for Biden because of Barack Obama. Kaine was the first Southern governor to endorse Obama, helping him to a lopsided victory over Clinton in the 2008 primary that would augur Obama winning the state in the general election. Obama returned the favor by considering Kaine for VP before picking Biden.
Kaine would logically be against Sanders because of Clinton. His endorsement contributed to her lopsided victory over Sanders in the 2016 primary, an outcome that underscored the center-left tendencies of Democrats and would be affirmed the following year in a gubernatorial primary.
Tom Perriello, the Albemarle County native who ran against Northam in the 2017 primary for governor, mistakenly assumed that an energetic, combative stance against Trump was sufficient to defeat Northam, who — consistent with the mannered traditions of Virginia politics that even newcomers embrace — offered quiet resolve as an antidote to Trumpism.
Northam might have the most credible excuse for staying out of the primary: He’s in deep at the General Assembly, which is lurching toward adjournment. And as last year’s blackface spectacle shows, Northam can’t afford distractions when the legislature is at work.
Warner, a corporate Democrat, has no intention of making an endorsement. It is a no-brainer that no way would he back Sanders. Still, Warner wants those younger, more ideological Sanders voters this fall, not just because their support means he can more easily dispense of his Republican opposition, but because it could lengthen his coattails for Luria and Spanberger.
For Warner, whose off-duty Senate buddies include Amy Klobuchar, that task becomes more urgent — and complicated — if Sanders is the nominee. Warner would presumably separate Senate politics from presidential politics. It wouldn’t be the first time. He ran from Obama in 2014.
And it nearly cost Warner his seat.
