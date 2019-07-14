Ralph Northam — the bridge of his nose dinged by a runaway bungee cord while recently puttering on his sailboat — knows what it’s like to get roughed up in politics, too.
He went through it for several months over the blackface calamity.
He went through it for several hours last week over the legislature’s response — non-response — to the May 31 mass slaying in Virginia Beach.
Adversity is not without opportunity, however, for the Democratic governor.
Take it from Republicans, not all of whom say Northam’s pitch on gun control is a ploy to divert attention from his racial embarrassment.
“He’s worked very hard to get out there, to be the face of the commonwealth,” said Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Stafford, one of Northam’s closest friends in the Senate GOP caucus and an occasional fishing buddy. “He’s back at work — full speed ahead.”
The fallout over Northam’s 35-year-old medical school yearbook photo is lending new urgency to racial equity, an issue with which Virginia remains uncomfortable, despite its accelerating diversity and its distinction in 1989 as the first state in the nation to elect an African American governor.
The fallout over Republicans’ surprise adjournment of the legislature to duck an election-year vote on gun control could lend new urgency to the issue, especially in Democratic-trending, suburban House and Senate districts the GOP must hold in November to preserve its last redoubt of power: the General Assembly.
Barely three hours before the GOP maneuver that delayed — until after the election — action, if any, on gun violence, Northam said he was encouraged by, among other things, what he was hearing from Stuart, with whom he has a special bond because of a shared Chesapeake Bay upbringing.
A pro-gun former prosecutor, Stuart proposed legislation to create a 24-hour hot line Virginians could call to alert police or mental health officials to troubled people possibly prone to violence. Such tips, said Stuart, might prevent gun rampages such as those at the Virginia Beach government center and at Virginia Tech in 2007.
That such ideas, Northam said, were being advanced by those usually hostile to firearms restrictions might augur some agreement on a topic on which Democrats and Republicans almost always disagree.
His role, then, would be that of mediator, nudging along lawmakers, perhaps over several days, the governor said in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch in his third-floor conference room overlooking the state Capitol, where — at a cost to taxpayers of $20,000 — lawmakers did virtually nothing.
Northam never got the chance, at least not on July 9.
But he could, if Democrats take back the General Assembly in November.
Democrats believe gun safety, an issue on which public opinion polling suggests broad support for such steps as universal background checks, has special resonance among suburban voters; that Republican resistance to firearms restrictions completes a bigger picture of the GOP as outside the mainstream.
It’s an image that potentially imperils the Republicans the party’s leadership wants to protect from having to choose between gun-rights proponents who could flood a GOP primary and gun-control supporters who could be a threat in a general election.
“The vote is what they didn’t want to take, and that was obvious,” said Del. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William, whose bricklayer-father was shot dead in Washington in 1975, when she was 2 years old.
These Republicans include Del. Glenn Davis and Del. Chris Stolle and Sen. Bill DeSteph, a licensed firearms dealer, all of Virginia Beach, and Del. Tim Hugo of Fairfax County.
Also, Sen. Glen Sturtevant of Richmond, elected on a strong pro-gun message in 2015; pistol-packing Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield County, and Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant of Henrico County.
Their re-election could depend on an ability to change the subject to topics with broad appeal to the friends-and-neighbors voters who typically show up in low-turnout legislative elections.
Still, it is difficult to imagine the General Assembly’s inaction — all gun legislation was sent to the State Crime Commission for study, with lawmakers returning 13 days after the election — won’t actually increase pressure on Republicans and Democrats to take a clear stand on firearms.
That’s where Northam comes in, giving voice to a public safety issue — one complemented by his breakthroughs on Medicaid expansion, transportation finance, tweaks to criminal laws that had fallen disproportionately on minorities and economic development.
“The governor is using the bully pulpit that he has to bring to light important issues of gun prevention,” said Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News. “People are dying across the commonwealth on a regular basis. If the governor can call attention to that problem, we should all heed that call.”
This doesn’t mean Northam will have escaped the shadow of February’s humiliation. He made clear in his conversation with The Times-Dispatch he is not ruling out a fuller explanation of the disputed photograph and the inconclusive investigation into its origins, if “more definitive” information emerges.
Not that he will ignore this past winter’s problem, but that he wants to move on, informed by unanticipated events, such as Virginia Beach.
“We’re ready to turn the page.”