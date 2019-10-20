Mark Warner has the best of both worlds: As a bipartisan, he gets to run his mouth about Donald Trump this year. And as a partisan, he gets to run against Donald Trump next year.
Warner is the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, the only entity within Congress in which members of both parties are speaking as one over Russian meddling in the 2016 election on Trump’s behalf — and urging immediate steps to prevent it from happening again in 2020, when the Kremlin could be joined by other opponents of the United States.
On Oct. 8, amid the building fervor over Trump’s threatened impeachment, the committee released its latest findings on the Russian attack, focusing on social media — Facebook, Twitter and Instagram — as a truncheon of misinformation with which Hillary Clinton was battered before important Democratic constituencies, including African Americans and gay people.
“With the 2020 elections on the horizon, there is no doubt that bad actors will continue to try to weaponize the scale and reach of social media platforms to erode public confidence and foster chaos,” Warner said on Twitter.
“The Russian playbook is out in the open for other foreign and domestic adversaries to expand upon — and their techniques will only get more sophisticated.”
Warner, no fan of the Wild West that is the internet, continued, “More fundamentally, we need to give Americans more control over their data and how it’s used, and make sure that they know who’s really bankrolling the political ads coming across their screens.”
As the committee’s vice chairman — Republican Richard Burr of North Carolina is chairman — Warner can scratch two itches: that of the institutionalist, affirming that patriotism comes ahead of party on matters of national security; and that of the centrist, reaching to the other side to find the ever-shifting middle where problems such as electoral security might be solved.
This means that Warner, in the run-up to his candidacy for a third term, can simultaneously cast himself as above the mayhem synonymous with Trump and yet delight in slogging through the muck that is his presidency.
The former strengthens Warner’s hand with independents and disaffected Republicans; the latter, with a Democratic base that is far more liberal than he is.
Before going any further, let’s make one thing clear: Warner has, indeed, lurched left over the nearly two decades he has held elective office.
He has become more tolerant of the big-government social programs that fuel the deficits he claims to loathe. Also, he has become more insistent that the nation strengthen gun laws, something he vowed to resist at the state level as governor.
Such shifts are an acknowledgment by Warner that Virginia Democrats — much as Virginia Republicans do — mimic their national counterparts because the commonwealth increasingly reflects the country as a whole.
Further, to ignore this is political suicide, a lesson Warner learned in 2014, when — because he shunned the base to assuage the business class — he came within a whisker of losing to Ed Gillespie, the Republican fixer, who, like Warner, came to Washington to practice politics but ultimately amassed a fortune at its intersection with commerce.
For Gillespie, the big payday came when he sold for millions a public affairs firm that watched D.C. for blue-chip companies.
For Warner, it came when he took a stake worth hundreds of millions in a mobile communications firm that got a freebie license for a D.C. franchise from Uncle Sam.
If it all sounds a bit like what Trump calls the “swamp” — and has yet to drain — that’s because it is.
And it’s where Hunter Biden has been hanging out, too, allowing Trump to change the subject — or at least try — from his possibly impeachable offense of trading U.S. aid to Ukraine for dirt-digging on the vice presidential clan to the discomfiting optics of someone named to the oversight board of a troubled energy company largely because of his name.
Gillespie and Warner had the good fortune of trading on their contacts — after years in the campaign and government games, but before doing what’s been done in Washington for centuries was spun by Trump, himself, a model of transactional politics, as an invitation to damnation.
Besides, neither Gillespie nor Warner has ever been accused, as Trump has, of compromising the political process for personal gain — alleged behavior that, in national polls, has more Democrats and growing numbers of Republicans supporting impeachment and, in Virginia polls, keeps Trump’s approval rating under water. And auguring a no-sweat campaign next year for Warner, possibly against a Trump casualty from last year, House one-termer Scott Taylor.
Is it any wonder Warner, despite hiring a manager and raising money, hasn’t announced for re-election. Why bother?
He’s got better things to talk about.
