Randy Eads is city manager and city attorney of Bristol, which is struggling to restore its shredded finances and revive its battered economy. The small city in deep-red Southwest Virginia is betting it can achieve both with a casino, pushed by a local coal baron, that could generate 5,200 jobs over seven years.
The casino, said Eads, is Bristol's equivalent of Amazon, the online giant locating its second headquarters in Northern Virginia. The casino, like Amazon, would be a catalyst for growth, a magnet for other employers. This requires, though, that government not send the wrong message to business.
Eads and Bristol's five-member council worried their city would do just that if it pledged to defy firearms restrictions the legislature's new Democratic majority is planning to pass and the state's Democratic governor is certain to sign. Bristol's decision would seem inconsistent with the local political culture, a pillar of which is robust support for gun rights.
What Eads saw in a resolution advanced by the Virginia Citizens Defense League was a small symbolic gesture that could prove enormously consequential, telegraphing disregard for the laws that government officials swear to uphold, their personal views, notwithstanding.
The pro-gun decree, said Eads, conjured North Carolina's bathroom bill banning unisex lavatories. As an attack on LGBTQ rights, it angered businesses mindful of an increasingly diverse customer base and threatened to drain nearly $3.8 billion from the North Carolina economy in lost corporate expansion, conventions and sporting events.
"In the back of my mind, I was thinking about the bathroom situation in North Carolina," said Eads, who successfully pressed council to adopt a resolution affirming support for the U.S. Constitution, in general, rather than gun rights, in particular.
Eads, whose city voted for Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton nearly 3 to 1 in 2016, said that the parallel with the North Carolina measure was a "fleeting thought," adding, "What type of signal does this send overall to outside business interests, especially when you have something that has no legal meaning?"
Gov. Ralph Northam, a pro-business Democrat, and the Virginia corpocracy, which bankrolled his campaign, have enough to worry about without the threat of law enforcement, mostly in rural Virginia, declaring it will not enforce gun laws. VCDL said 91 localities, so far, will, in effect, invoke nullification — a discredited legal theory advanced by whites to thwart desegregation — to block new gun laws they consider unconstitutional.
Though he told the president of the Virginia AFL-CIO, Doris Crouse-Mays, over the summer he would veto legislation junking the right-to-work law, a prohibition on union membership as a condition for employment, Northam continues to wrestle with the restive labor vote that backed him in 2017.
The governor and Crouse-Mays are said to have met again recently to talk about labor's wish list, including ways to encourage non-union members covered by a union-negotiated contract to pay the equivalent of dues. This recalls the so-called fair-share rule of 22 states that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned in 2018 as a violation of First Amendment rights.
Also discussed, at a session described as occasionally tense: nudging Virginia toward a system guaranteeing that union labor is used on government projects. Such arrangements, known as project labor agreements, are often resisted by management as costly because they require paying higher union-negotiated wages.
The Northam administration sees the welling revolt over firearms as a potential obstacle to recruiting business, putting state government at odds with rural jurisdictions, particularly in the Southside and Southwest Virginia, where textile and furniture factories and coal mines are closing — casualties of cheap foreign labor and low-cost natural gas.
The same day Hanover County went on record in favor of guns, the state announced a 700-job grocery warehouse there, leading some to wonder if the disclosure was timed to upstage the gun vote.
"As you might imagine, current and prospective employers in Virginia want and expect safe workplaces for all of their employees and visitors," Brian Ball, secretary of commerce and trade, said in an email.
Business, too, has occasionally linked the bottom line to gun safety. In 1993, corporate and professional leaders supported the one-handgun-a-month law, repealed by Republicans in 2012 and expected to be restored by Democrats, perhaps this year. Business interests killed legislation in 2010 vetoing an employer ban on firearms in workers' vehicles parked on company lots.
Chris Saxman, the former legislator who heads Virginia FREE, a business-advocacy organization, is not surprised that Bristol punted on a public endorsement of gun rights. It's smart politics, sparing the city from a clash with a Democratic legislature that — in addition to firearms regulations — must act on oversight of gambling.
"That's the trumping effect of business," said Saxman, a pro-gun Republican who represented Staunton and Augusta County in the House of Delegates. "If it's going to cost us jobs, let's back off."
Jeff E. Schapiro is a writer for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, where this column originally appeared. Contact him at (804) 649-6814.
