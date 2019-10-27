The past few decades have seen a resurgence of interest in our national history and the ways we write about and remember it. We have seen monuments of our racial history erected (e.g., the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in D.C.) and removed (e.g., Silent Sam in North Carolina).
Included in discussions of our history are perennial debates about Thomas Jefferson. Some argue that because he was a slave owner, our history and memory of Jefferson — even as a Founder of the nation — should be downgraded or erased. This inclination to correct past racial atrocities by erasure of people and ideas that offend our modern sensibilities troubles me as an African American, Southerner and educator.
In the case of Thomas Jefferson, I believe his memory is worth preserving, warts and all. There are ideas to debate, insights to explore, and lessons learn.
I was born in New York City but raised on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, which is my home. I believe my Southern education and rearing gave me useful insights into debates about race, history and our national heroes and villains.
My high-school U.S. history teacher, Dennis Custis, a Jefferson admirer, taught me the value of knowing the history of racism in our nation as well as the promise of American democracy in its founding documents, such as the Declaration of Independence, penned by Jefferson.
Mr. Custis also showed me the contradictions in Virginia history when he had me read “Myne Owne Ground: Race and Freedom on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, 1640-1676,” the story of Anthony Johnson, a former slave who became a Virginia landowner before the nation’s founding. That book taught me that the history of race is America is complex and that slavery and freedom are entangled parts of that history.
Critics of Jefferson and our nation’s history of racial inequality should understand the dualistic nature of Southern colonists’ embrace of slavery while resisting oppression by the British monarchy. Jefferson operated within an ideological milieu that was paradoxical, but not unprecedented. While it is hypocritical and repugnant to us, Jefferson’s status as slaveholder and advocate of freedom was consistent with the ideology of the times.
Historian Edmund S. Morgan documents this aspect of Virginia’s sociopolitical history in “American Slavery, American Freedom,” which examines Virginia as promoter of both slavery and democracy, two systems at the core of the emergence of the new nation.
Likewise, the late University of Virginia educational historian Jennings L. Wagoner Jr. helped me to think deeply about Jefferson’s legacy as a human being with merits and faults, whose private behavior sometimes fell short of his public ideals. In his final book, “Jefferson and Education,” Wagoner demonstrates that Jefferson’s ideas on race were normative for his time, but his ideas on public education were revolutionary. The approach to the study and interpretation of history and human behavior I learned from Custis and Wagoner have served me well.
I believe it is “self-evident” that Thomas Jefferson was both a racist and one of the greatest advocates of democratic ideals (e.g., educational, civic, and religious freedom). Jefferson himself argued that the Constitution the Founders left us is a malleable document, amenable to revision, and that all Americans have a right and a responsibility to “abolish or institute new government” when it does not work for the people.
We will not achieve the goals of racial equity or true democracy by erasing, ignoring or incompletely preserving the history and legacy of Thomas Jefferson.
Several recent books on Jefferson have recognized and analyzed the demerits of Jefferson the statesman, the intellectual and the slave owner. Among these are Charlottesville resident Henry Wiencek’s recent text, “Master of the Mountain,” in which the author demonstrates Jefferson’s deep commitment to slaveholding as a way of life and a source of wealth and status.
At the same time Jefferson benefitted economically from slavery, he engaged in a sexual liaison with Sally Hemings that produced descendants “whose lives cannot be reduced to the saga of one nuclear family,” as Annette Gordon-Reed argues in “The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family.”
Likewise, “Thomas Jefferson: A Modern Prometheus” is a sure-to-be-debated new work by the African American intellectual historian Wilson J. Moses. In this exhaustive text Moses, notes that “When it came to the gifts of intellectual and moral consistency, he [Jefferson] was no more fortunate than most of us.”
What these snippets of historical insights, acknowledgments and interpretations of Jefferson’s complex life and legacy teach us is that both history and memory are central to the American experiment with democracy. To those who prefer to remove every positive memory or admirable trait and to rewrite the history of Jefferson, I would say: Be careful what you wish for. Those who forget or erase the lessons of the past are doomed to repeat the errors of the past.
We need go no further than the abolitionist movement or the modern Civil Rights Movement to see the utility of preserving the history of Jefferson and his eloquent advocacy of freedom and equality, critiquing his contradictions and employing the lessons of his life in our own movements for equality and justice.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. argued that Jefferson and other Founding Fathers “dug deep the great wells of democracy” from which we continue to draw for refreshment and energy in our efforts to achieve democratic ideals.
To me as an educator, UVa alumnus and product of the state we both called home, Mr. Jefferson is as American as apple pie and his memory worth preserving. I take the good with the bad, the excellent with the egregious.
Recently my family and I moved to New York City, the place of my birth. We live three blocks from the tomb of the great Civil War general and 18th president of the United States, Ulysses S. Grant. In the plaza adjacent to the monument there is a placard that informs visitors that the leading fundraiser for the building of the memorial was Richard T. Greener, the first African American graduate of Harvard University.
As I reflect on the history and achievements of Grant and Greener here in my birthplace, I also remember the history and memory of Anthony Johnson and Thomas Jefferson back in Virginia, all of whose legacies helped make possible my life as an educated, free and fortunate African American citizen of these United States.
