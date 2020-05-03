Like many of my millennial peers, I’ve turned to humorous online memes as a way to combat my anxiety. But the other day, I saw one that really hit home.
The background was a bunch of empty supermarket shelves with text that read, “The next time you judge refugees and people fleeing war-torn lands, remember the lengths Americans went to for toilet paper.”
I am a paralegal at an immigration law firm where I work with refugees, asylum-seekers, victims of violence and undocumented immigrants, the majority of whom have lived in Central Virginia for years. I’ve heard dozens of stories about the obstacles that our immigrant neighbors have overcome to protect their families.
But not all of us have experienced that same level of panic — until now. When I saw that meme, I hoped it would be a wake-up call to the plight of others in our community.
These uncertain times have affected all of us, but the burdens are disproportionately felt by vulnerable populations. Refugees feared for their lives before they fled their native countries; once here, they’ve contended with a rising tide of xenophobia and federal cutbacks to crucial resettlement programs. Undocumented immigrants are now afraid to get tested or seek medical attention. And asylum-seekers in detention centers are like sitting ducks, waiting for the virus to spread. If there was ever a time to lead with compassion and humanity, it is now. We must recognize the contributions and experiences of our immigrant neighbors and expand safeguards for their protection.
Immigrants in our community work in food services, agriculture and construction, among other important sectors. Many are on the front lines of this pandemic, stocking grocery store shelves, delivering food and other supplies to our homes, and working as doctors and physicians treating the infected in our hospitals.
In Virginia, 12.8 percent of our nurses and 18.2 percent of our health aides are foreign-born, according to New American Economy. Nationally, they’re also twice as likely as their U.S-born counterparts to be physicians and surgeons. They are literally risking their lives to keep the rest of us safe.
I know a lot of people are worried there aren’t enough resources to go around. But ensuring that everyone has our community’s support is the only way through this crisis. Refugees have proved their ability to rebound from tragedy and make active contributions to our nation. Their households generated $91.8 billion in income in 2018, $25.4 billion of which went to taxes. An impressive 178,691 refugees even own their own businesses, creating jobs and providing services in the communities where they live, all while adding $4.7 billion to the GDP. They have much to teach us about how to weather a crisis.
Undocumented immigrants are hugely responsible for the agriculture supply chains keeping our shelves stocked and the cooks and delivery people bringing us takeout; nationwide, 9,870 undocumented immigrants work as delivery drivers for grocery and supermarkets, and 15,153 deliver restaurant and food orders, according to NAE’s analysis of 2018 Census data. Clearly, immigrants account for an integral part of our national economy, and their contributions are needed now more than ever.
This is why we need policies that protect all of us, not just some of us. In the immediate future, we should increase the federal minimum wage, ensure that businesses provide their employees with personal protective equipment, give workers sufficient paid sick leave and make sure all taxpaying residents — even non-citizens — are eligible for unemployment and stimulus checks. We should also release asylum-seekers from detention centers.
In the long term, we must address the stigma against immigrants in the United States and fight for a future where your status has no bearing on your safety.
The panicked behavior that inspired the empty shelves meme is understandable. We would all do whatever it took to keep our families safe. But the only way through this crisis is to extend your neighbor your hand (or elbow!), regardless of where she is from or how she arrived here.
My faith informs me always, but especially in this moment. The Bible says to “share with the Lord’s people who are in need” and to “carry each other’s burdens.” We may be physically apart, but let’s commit to being together in our policies and actions.
