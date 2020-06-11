I smile every time I look at one particular picture. It shows two current or future physicians, my wife, Anastasia Williams, and our son, Sanford J.S. Williams; and two future or current attorneys, daughter Kiara Imani Williams and me — bracketing a phenomenal singer/songwriter, our daughter Nia C.C. Williams, now a rising fourth-year undergrad at the University of Virginia. (Hear her song here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=182&v=KZbowOfJxzM&feature=emb_title.)
I think about the hard work it takes to raise children, how lucky I am that my children all have compassion and faith, and the hopes and dreams Anastasia and I had for our family.
A lot has changed since that photograph was taken. UVa won its first national basketball championship (we are a family of Cavaliers; I had to mention it), we have had our first black president, I have a daughter in law, and I have a great family whom I love — Anastasia and I have now been married for over 31 years — and my family has been able to pursue the American Dream.
And a lot has remained the same. I still love God and every person in that photograph with every fiber of my being. Inequality, unjustifiable violence against black people, exclusion and systemic racism still exist.
I can’t breathe. I am angry. My wife is angry. My family and many of my close friends are angry. Our patience left with George Floyd’s last breath.
And it’s not just about George Floyd. His murder is horrific, brutal, visceral, and disgusting. But it’s not just about him; it’s about Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tamir Rice, and Sandra Bland. It’s about Rosa Parks, Fannie Lou Hamer, and Emmett Till.
It’s about my son being searched for drugs by the police at a football game as a seventh-grader, while his white friends were not. It’s about the everyday slights and biases.
It’s about the disproportionate impact of a pandemic.
It’s about Amy Cooper, and about getting harassed at Starbucks.
It’s about 8/12 and Charlottesville.
It’s about health disparities.
It’s about a dearth of black professors, teachers, politicians, doctors and lawyers.
It’s about discrimination against our Latinx brothers and sisters.
It’s about a Constitution that stated blacks are 3/5ths of a person, and about broken promises about life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
It’s about kneeling during the anthem and being called an SOB (it’s not about the flag, it’s about justice).
It’s about me using my kids as protection and not going to the grocery store without them, because I knew I likely would not be bothered or followed if I had them with me.
It’s about a lack of respect for our credentials, our accomplishments, and our humanity.
So, what to do?
I don’t have all the answers. Heck, I may not have any of the answers. But here are some thoughts:
» Listening. Many people think they are an authority on schools because they have attended one. As we have found out during the pandemic, teaching is not as easy as it seems. Teachers have talked about how hard their jobs are, but many failed to listen.
I hear them. Now many parents and others hear them, too.
Please hear black people when they describe their challenges. Too often, black stories about inequality are decried, ignored, misunderstood, or met with tone deafness (e.g., kneeling for the national anthem).
The black experience is not monolithic. Just like there is no one white leader or white experience, there is no one black leader and the black experience is varied.
It’s OK if you don’t know what to say. Just let people know you are there for them. Send a text or an email. Some black people may be fine. Most of us are not.
And many other people are not fine. Look at the worldwide protests. Floyd’s murder was jarring because, this time, it was televised.
» Self-care. A lot of people are angry. I saw a quote recently: “Anger is a legitimate response to social injustice, and it is psychologically healthy.” Mental health is very important, and I urge people to protect their mental health and find a constructive outlet. Vent to family and friends. Attend a protest. Work out. Meditate. Pray. Do yoga. Share your thoughts on social media. And do not feel that you must educate the world about how you feel.
» Education. You can’t move forward if you don’t know your past. Many people don’t know American history and fail to truly comprehend the nexus between slavery and what is going on today. You cannot build a nation on the concept that black skin makes one inferior and less than human, have a civil war to maintain slavery, progress from lynching to segregation to redlining, provide disparate medical treatment for blacks, and generally create a system resulting in a dearth of resources — including internet access — for blacks and then state that everything is equal.
Learn about where we have been and where we are now. Talk to friends of other races. Talk to people of all ages. And talk to children.
» Children. Children are not born hating or with unconscious bias. Those traits are learned. But lots of children are disturbed and confused today. The pandemic already has increased anxiety in children, and recent events have exacerbated them. Talk to your children openly and honestly about what’s going on. Expose them to diverse books and media, and speak to them about discrimination and its history.
» Black history. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said the ultimate measure of a person is not where they stand in moments of comfort and convenience, but where they stand at times of challenge and controversy. Dr. King was “all that.” But he is not the only great figure in African American history. We recognize his greatness now, but he was not always revered.
Learn also about Maya Angelou, James Baldwin, Benjamin Banneker, Shirley Chisolm, Colin Powell, Nat Turner, Harriet Tubman, Dorothy Dandridge, Ralph Ellison, Toni Morrison, Kenneth and Mamie Clark, and Misty Copeland, to name a few.
» Diversity. Diversity is nice. But we don’t just need diversity. We need equity and inclusion. Don’t just have a cookout. Invite us to the cookout and let us bring our own food to share. If you are sincere, we will invite you to our cookout.
» Implicit/unconscious and conscious bias. I am not your clown; don’t expect me to act as such. I like having fun at the time of my choosing.
Bias is something we all have. Speak up when people say things that are blatantly racist and sexist. I can write all day about the perceptions people have of others, and those perceptions are harmful and deleterious to our society. It’s especially pernicious for people of color and women. Why do we have so few women in so few leadership positions? That’s not cool, but that’s another story.
» We are all in this together. Dr. King said: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny.”
Staying compartmentalized in echo chambers will not help; neither will burying your head in the sand. We will either thrive together or keep flailing and repeat the same cycle of injustice, destruction and anger. An African proverb states: “The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.”
» Christians/people of faith. I believe that for too many Christians, the cross is synonymous with the flag. It is not. I thank the many courageous people of faith, and those who do not have faith, who are fighting for justice and equality. And for others of you, your silence is deafening.
» Heart. At the end of the day, this is a heart issue. You can’t legislate thought; you can’t legislate compassion; and you can’t legislate love.
We are having a moment. We are living through history. The future is now. If we are authentic, vulnerable and honest with ourselves and each other, we can create a greater place, where we can all breathe.
We can do this. Together we go further. #Black Lives Matter.
