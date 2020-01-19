Journalism, especially newspapers, endured some tough times during the past decade, including layoffs, buyouts and massive shrinkage in newsroom staff and investigative resources.
There is some light at the end of that tumultuous tunnel, however, as a number of former journalists elected to state legislatures are fighting to strengthen the institution that America’s founding generation saw as a necessary bulwark for democracy.
Thomas Jefferson understood the importance of newspapers, writing in 1787: “[W]ere it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter. But I should mean that every man should receive those papers & be capable of reading them.”
Two young state lawmakers in the General Assembly who worked as reporters before being elected are offering legislation to rally around the First Amendment, protect journalists and boost the teaching and support of journalism.
Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William County, has won seven Virginia Press Association awards for her journalistic endeavors at Northern Virginia newspapers. She joins Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery County, in sponsoring those bills.
Roem, who grew up in her Manassas-area district, said her grandfather sparked her interest in journalism by telling her that the basis of his knowledge came from reading the newspaper every day.
She is sponsoring a shield law for journalists, providing that no newsperson engaged in journalism shall be compelled to testify about, disclose or produce protected information unless courts determine a substantial need for confidential-source information.
A court would have to find the information highly relevant and necessary in some cases or that there is an overwhelming public interest in disclosure, including preventing harm or death.
The measure, House Bill 113, would help journalists protect confidential sources in Virginia, one of 10 states without such a shield law.
Roem said a former editor of hers went to jail in Texas to protect confidentiality of sources to whom he had given his word.
Hurst has Roem’s support for his bill to protect the free-speech rights of student journalists at public middle and high schools and public universities and to prohibit school administrations from censoring the student journalists’ work unless it is defamatory, violates federal law or is likely to spur unlawful acts of violence.
Hurst, a former Roanoke television news anchor, also has a veteran Democratic senator, Dave Marsden of Fairfax County, sponsoring his bill in the Virginia Senate. Hurst introduced the bill late in last year’s session, only to watch it die in a House of Delegates subcommittee.
This year he has gathered significantly more support for the measure, including the backing of Del. Mark Keam, D-Fairfax County, who chairs the House Education Subcommittee, where it will be heard on Jan. 29.
The Virginia Coalition for Open Government backs Hurst’s measure, House Bill 36, and the companion legislation, Senate Bill 80, sponsored by Marsden.
Supporters said the measure would greatly assist the teaching of journalism in Virginia’s schools and encourage responsible expression of student opinion and civic engagement.
The legislation promotes journalism as a safeguard to democracy, and promotes the values of civic education and high standards for teaching and practicing journalism.
The Hurst and Marsden bills would challenge students to learn and practice high standards in communications and media, and supporters maintain that Virginia and the nation need well-trained and qualified journalists now more than ever.
Supporters have said the measures back the rights of students to express their points of view, not only as student journalists but across the communities where they live and study.
They add that students ought to be encouraged and supported in their efforts to express, in all formats and media, what could appear to be divergent points of view.
“Journalism matters. Facts matter,” Roem said last year when the measures first emerged. “We have to get this right.”
If the Hurst and Marsden bills pass, Virginia would join 14 other states in providing protections for high school or college students. Half of the states with current protections for student journalists passed legislation in the last five years.
