Voters play an integral role in shaping future public policy. As we head further into an election year, an issue that all voters should consider is how candidates approach innovation policy.
The West Coast is often praised as the hotbed of innovation, but recently Virginia has been making a name for itself as a leader in the tech industry.
Our lawmakers play a major role in Americans’ ability to create, invest and produce innovative and high-quality technology and products that improve every aspect of our lives. Just think how far we’ve come in the past 20 years. The efficiency in how we communicate, travel, and learn has vastly improved for the better. With the touch of a button, we can order almost any product, call a ride, or transfer important data in seconds. And much of this is due to policies that pave the way for innovation.
To continue building on this progress, we must support candidates who want to continue to foster new growth in the tech sector. As this industry is rapidly changing, we need lawmakers who understand that commonsense regulations and pro-innovation policies are critical components to fueling life-changing technologies.
Virginia has already made significant strides as an innovation leader. This year our commonwealth was awarded the honor of Innovation Champion — the highest ranking on the Consumer Technology Association’s 2020 Innovation Scorecard.
We received this top ranking because Virginia has implemented policies, such as encouraging growth through business-friendly tax rates, having a great university system, and welcoming 5G connectivity. In fact, as of this year, 66% of households in our state are equipped with high-speed fixed broadband and 73% of households have moderate-speed broadband.
Virginia is also free of regulations that would restrict the testing, development or deployment of self-driving vehicles — technology that will make transportation safer and more accessible. These kinds of policies encourage new developments for the next wave of technology.
As the owner of a company that is dedicated to creating solar and battery-powered outdoor lighting and automotive accessories designed for customers’ protection and safety, I believe it’s important that our elected officials continue to foster policy that encourages growth for my industry. We live in a commonwealth where approximately 56 out of every 1,000 jobs are in the tech sector. And as both a business owner and adjunct professor at George Mason University, I know how beneficial it is to focus on creating a highly educated and qualified workforce in our state.
Virginia’s tech sector will continue to grow if we have the right policies in place that protect and value innovation. That’s why it’s important that voters remember to support candidates at the ballot box who want to foster this important industry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.