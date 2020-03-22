Unprecedented.
COVID-19 is literally changing the way the world operates.
The business impacts of the virus are becoming evident, but the local economic ripple effect of lower tax revenue is yet to be seen.
While the full economic impact of COVID-19 is unknowable at this time, an examination of local economic conditions prior to the self-quarantine may provide a glimpse of the challenges ahead.
The state collects and distributes the local option 1% sales and use tax. Actual distributions are made to every county and city based on the locality in which the tax was collected. In 2019, this local option sales tax totaled over $18 million for Albemarle County and over $12 million for the City of Charlottesville.
The transient occupancy tax is a trust tax imposed on the occupancy of all rooms or spaces offered as guest rooms and rented out for continuous occupancy for fewer than 30 consecutive days. Of the tax collected, 60% goes to the promotion of tourism activities and 40% goes to the locality’s general fund.
While we will not learn the March TOT collections until the third week in April, The Free Enterprise Forum has learned that local hotel occupancy is very low and we are starting to see layoffs. In Fiscal Year 2019, Charlottesville received over $5 million in TOT.
The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau is maintaining a list of major hotel-room-generating events that have been rescheduled or cancelled:
In addition to the University of Virginia cancelling final exercises, the following Charlottesville and Albemarle events have been cancelled or postponed, according to the CACVB:
» The 26th Annual Virginia Festival of the Book has been cancelled.
» Tom Tom Summit & Festival has been rescheduled for Sept. 21-27. Ticket sales are postponed.
» The public dedication for UVa’s Memorial to Enslaved Laborers has been postponed.
» The Charlottesville Ten Miler has been cancelled.
» All Paramount Theater events for March have been cancelled or postponed.
» Most Jefferson Theater events for March have been postponed.
» James Monroe’s Highland will remain closed at least until April 3.
» Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello will remain closed at least until March 30.
On March 17, Gov. Ralph Northam issued an executive order reducing restaurant in-house capacity to 10 patrons. The order suggested that restaurants offer take-out services. Several local restaurants are offering this service, but others have opted to close, putting their employees out of work. It should be anticipated that the anticipated meals tax revenue will be drastically reduced. In FY19, Charlottesville generated over $11 million in meals tax.
Every year, local governments request commercial property owners to fill out and return an income and expense form. This form is submitted to the board of assessors and is used to determine the value of the property in question.
In FY19, Albemarle County collected more than $32 million in taxes on commercial real estate (including apartments).
Our discussions with landlords over the past few days have indicated they are preparing for rental revenue to drop precipitously and collection expenses to increase. Based on these factors, The Free Enterprise Forum anticipates a drop in the valuation of commercial real estate in the next round of assessments. The resulting tax revenue reduction will be first felt in FY22 and beyond.
Most businesses are being negatively impacted by the new normal instituted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Local governments, which are now in their FY21 budget cycle, would be wise to re-examine their revenue projections and adjust their spending plans accordingly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.