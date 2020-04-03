This year has not gone at all as expected. Most of us University of Virginia seniors were looking forward to our last semester filled with university traditions, late nights with friends, and a whole lot of senioritis. After 3.75 years of hard work, tears, laughs, and mistakes, we entered 2020 ready to sprint to the finish line. Our biggest concern might have been whether we were going to pass all our classes in order to graduate or if we would land a job for the fall.
Little did we know that we would be swung in a whole new direction. Without warning, the floor was pulled out from under us and we suddenly found ourselves in a worldwide emergency, something those of my generation have never experienced before.
Our classes were canceled, we were evacuated from our campuses and most of us are now at home, confused and broken, mourning for the time that was taken from our hands. None of us could have guessed that the last lecture we attended literally would be our last. If we had known, we probably would have given it a bit more effort, paid a little extra attention. Maybe we would have stopped for a second on our way back from our 5 p.m. class and looked around, taken it all in. Instead, we bid casual goodbyes to people, not knowing that we might never see them again.
Now we are faced with frustration, an immense amount of sadness, and stress as we attempt to complete a semester of classes online during a period where academics is the last thing on our minds. To top it off, we’re supposed to find a job in a highly turbulent environment.
How in the world does one handle all of this?
First off, understand that finding a job is definitely not the most important thing right now. Staying at home and looking after our physical and mental health is. For many of us, including myself, planning the future may seem futile — because we see no future.
We already had a sense of uneasiness rooting from the uncertainty of post-graduation plans. The absence of a concrete plan might have had us a little bit nervous, possibly excited in some cases, but we definitely didn’t feel the security that we had our previous years in college.
As a freshman, sophomore, and junior, you always leave the spring knowing where you are going to be next fall; you have a plan. We seniors did not. We already were facing a blank space ahead of us.
Job searching was an inevitable part of our final semester, an element that would bring stress, but nevertheless was a foreseeable component of our last few months. With the world coming down in shambles — or so it might seem, at least — applying to jobs is almost laughable. I sat in front of my computer for an hour recently, pouring every brain cell into finishing a cover letter for a job I had started before all of this went down. When life still seemed normal.
Now it was hard to keep on typing: How do you attempt to explain how skilled and well suited you are for the job when half the world is locked down in quarantine? What is the point of all of this?
If you are a senior in the midst of all this craziness, I feel for you; believe me, I do. Right now, it seems like there is only today, and that today seems never-ending.
It’s hard to think toward the future and imagine ourselves taking the Metro to go to our newly landed job when we currently can’t even step foot outside. It’s hard to attempt to plan a course of action when even the world’s biggest nations are struggling to do so. It’s hard to find the motivation for anything when it feels like nothing is moving forward.
So take it slow. Open a job-search engine and scroll. You don’t have to produce 15 cover letters in one sitting. Don’t be overwhelmed because you find yourself completing one task a day. If you have to divide the task into small steps, then do so. Try to find a single company that you are interested in, and then go from there. Every day look for another one. If you’re suddenly overwhelmed, thinking of the panic that seems to be consuming the entire population, take a step back: Breathe.
Right now everything is scary, and there is definitely a reason to feel scared. However, there’s a bright side to all of this chaos. To the class of 2020, this is our time to rise to the occasion. As companies look for people who are flexible and “adaptable to any situation,” let’s show them that this is exactly what we can do.
Show them that they should look to us, the senior class that, from one day to the next, packed up all our things to return home. To us, the students who in a matter of a week organized ourselves to move from physical classes to online learning. To us, who — despite experiencing perhaps the most terrifying event of our lives — are still pushing through.
We are going to get out of this situation, and when we do, we’ll be 10 times greater than the person we used to write about in our cover letters. Caring, compassionate, strong, flexible, adaptable and resilient.
Gabrielle Gramont is a fourth-year student in media studies at the University of Virginia, double-majoring in psychology. She is from Lima, Peru, and is pursuing a career in marketing and public relations.
