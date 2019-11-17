The Virginia Way, a term intended to invoke civility and Virginia exceptionalism, is under attack. And for good reason. Unbeknownst to many who have used the term to describe Virginia’s unique way of governing, the phrase itself is rooted in our segregationist past and found its most widespread formulation in the writings of Douglas Southall Freeman in the 1920s and ’30s. Freeman, the editor of Richmond’s News Leader for more than 30 years, was considered a moderate at the time, but he definitely viewed segregation in a positive light. Freeman’s view reflected a kind of noblesse oblige; like most elites, he believed that whites knew what was best for African Americans and that the separation between the races was largely generated “by consent.”
That particular concept of “the Virginia Way” was largely discredited following desegregation, massive resistance and the Civil Rights Movement, yet the phrase has been resurrected in recent years by governors and lawmakers of both parties who sought to inspire a common purpose and a bipartisan approach to Virginia governance.
Most recently, members of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party has used the term pejoratively, as a euphemism for what they view as corruption and “pay to play” governing. This criticism usually involves an analysis of campaign contributions and the role that large companies, such as Dominion Energy, allegedly play in shaping policies in the commonwealth.
Perhaps it is time to create a “new Virginia Way” — one based on inclusion and equity rather than division; one that recognizes that we can be the best state for business while expanding economic opportunities and rights for labor and the middle class; one that celebrates investments in infrastructure that creates jobs and reduces our impact on the climate; one that recognizes the role of education to building a new Virginia economy, and one where partisanship is moderated in service to higher goals for our communities and our commonwealth.
In searching for models for this potential “new Virginia Way,” look no further than Gerald “Jerry” Baliles, the 65th governor of the commonwealth.
Baliles frequently said that “the best politics is good government.” He came from rural Virginia, was genteel in his nature, and surrounded himself with high-quality advisors who were beyond reproach. He had a natural gift for inspiring confidence and worked across the political spectrum to get things done.
He was among the first governors to fully fund the Standards of Quality for K-12 education, because he understood that educational excellence was critical for the future of the nation. He pushed investments in infrastructure, and engineered the first major funding increase for transportation in decades; importantly, he involved Republicans from the beginning, and they were crucial in the passage of the bill. He recognized the importance of Virginia engaging with the world, and his trade missions set the stage for economic activity in this arena. He argued that the environment was important for future generations, and used state monies to begin the cleanup of the Chesapeake Bay.
He was inclusive; not only did he run for governor on a ticket that included L. Douglas Wilder and Mary Sue Terry, but he campaigned hard for them both. He appointed an African American to his Cabinet and another to his policy shop. He included as many women as men in his Cabinet.
While he did not appoint the first African-American justice to the Virginia Supreme Court, he appointed the second, LeRoy Hassell Sr., and its first woman, Elizabeth Lacy. He argued that women should be admitted to VMI.
This is not to say he was able to avoid controversy. During the coalfields strike in 1989, he felt obliged to send the Virginia State Police to maintain order, an action that was roundly criticized by labor. But he kept his door open to trade unionists, who were seeking a fair wage and decent working conditions, and continued to push for a settlement.
Perhaps most significantly, he understood the importance of building consensus — not only within government, but beyond it as well. Prior to the special session that led to the major transportation bill, he created a commission that included a diverse cross-section of Virginians. He used their recommendations to generate a plan. And he then crisscrossed the state to sell it, much like Mark Warner later did with his tax reform package in 2004, one community at a time.
If we want to build a new Virginia Way, it should be erected on strong support for education, generating opportunities for labor and the middle class to take advantage of investments in infrastructure, and inclusivity. It can be built on collaboration and bipartisanship, recognizing that you cannot compromise on principles, but should always attempt to find common ground on which to lay out the path toward the future those principles demand.
At a time when our politics are so divisive, and we are searching for a new way by which we can govern, perhaps we can draw upon some of the qualities of Jerry Baliles, the 65th Governor of Virginia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.