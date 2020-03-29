Love in the time of COVID
This morning I awoke at 5 a.m. to the sound of our basement door closing two floors below. In order to keep me safer, my husband, Bruce, is now living down there in a little apartment. He was heading out to perform five surgeries, all urgent. He’s an ophthalmologist, so his face will be six inches from the faces of his patients.
That Chinese doctor who died, the whistleblower who went to jail, he was an ophthalmologist. As soon as that thought arrived, I pushed it out of my mind.
Instead, I grabbed my phone, clicked on YouTube and listened to “Female Narrator Reading the Psalms.” She’s been my go-to in these past few weeks. The narrator whispers as she reads, which sometimes feels comforting but as often sounds creepy. And the Psalms — they’re not always all goodness and light. One night, I drifted off to “The Lord is my Shepherd” and then startled awake to verses about smiting enemies.
I am trying to stay safe. I heard that gargling with vinegar and water might stave off the virus. Recently, without measuring, I poured myself a glass and gargled. Too much vinegar. I choked for several minutes, fighting to catch my breath. As I gasped, it occurred to me how darkly humorous it would have been to die of vinegar poisoning while trying to avoid the virus.
In this household, we are rigid about social distancing. That includes no visits to the hairdresser. I look like the Madwoman of Chaillot, gray hair springing out in all directions. Now that I attend daily video chats, I’m forced to stare at that mop for hours. However, on the upside, while on Zoom, I discovered I have a dimple. Well, maybe it’s just a dent in my face, but I like to think of it as a dimple.
As you know, all of our hospitals are in short supply of protective medical gear. The back wall of our bedroom closet has floor-to-ceiling shelves that are filled with junk. If I could manage a controlled burn of any area of my house, I’d start with that closet. A couple days ago, I was glumly gazing at the mess when I spotted a face mask hanging off of the edge of a metal box right at eye level. Bruce said he had no idea how it got there.
Later, he remembered that years ago he’d bought masks for two medical trips abroad. He asked me to check the top shelf, three feet above the box. I found a bag of leftover masks. How did one fall out of a closed bag? No idea, but the rest are at the hospital now. A tiny miracle.
At the beginning of this column, I mentioned my husband, Bruce, not because his sacrifice is unique or because I want your gratitude. He is one of millions of health-care workers, firefighters, law enforcement people and essential service workers who are risking their lives for our benefit. However, I named him because I want to leave you with an image of a man, heading out to surgery at dawn, hoping he can help his patients and also hoping to dodge this virus one more day. Please keep that image in mind when you are tempted to go out for a non-essential reason. Instead, protect all the people who are sacrificing for us now by staying home and keeping the spread of the virus in check.
I know that staying home is not without cost to the millions of people whose livelihood has disappeared in the blink of an eye. They have lost their jobs and are left without a way to pay for food, medicine, rent, insurance, mortgages, gas. If you are fortunate enough to have kept your income, please find a way to help those around you.
We used to have an expectation of what each day would hold. Now, all bets are off. Collectively, our dreams have been dashed. Moreover, we have little idea of what lies ahead. As a community, we are grieving our losses and are shaken about the future.
Even though we are physically distancing ourselves, we need to stay emotionally connected and we need to be alert to the needs of others around us. Stay brave. Stay home. Sing on your front porch. Laugh whenever you can, even if it’s with tears in your eyes. See you on the other side.
Deborah Prum’s essays and articles have appeared in The Washington Post, Southern Living and Ladies’ Home Journal. Her fiction has won awards and has appeared in The Virginia Quarterly Review, Across the Margin and Streetlight Magazine. Her radio essays air on NPR member stations. She regularly gives workshops at WriterHouse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.