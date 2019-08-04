Former special counsel Robert Mueller testified before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on his report on Russian election interference last month on Capitol Hill.
A Northern Virginia Democrat couldn’t wait to yell fire after Robert Mueller’s testimony to Congress.
A Shenandoah Valley Republican couldn’t wait to fire rhetorical rounds at the former special counsel.
Mueller’s much-anticipated appearances before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees gave that Democrat, two-term Sen. Mark Warner, and that Republican, freshman Rep. Ben Cline, an opportunity to make their strongest argument for re-election next year: President Donald Trump.
It’s no secret Warner and Cline want to stay in Washington.
Warner is beginning to accumulate enough seniority that he actually has some juice, even in a Senate ruled by Republicans.
Cline, as a beginner in a Democratic House, has no place to go but up the seniority ladder, and should have little difficulty doing so, given that his district’s Republican reflex could strengthen after its lines are reset in 2021.
That Warner and Cline spun from Mueller’s testimony conflicting, if not contradictory, images of reality is a reminder we don’t live in a commonwealth shaped by shared purpose, we occupy parallel universes walled in by disbelief.
To wit, Virginia, as a whole, is increasingly blue. But some of its parts are getting redder.
That prevents Warner, the senior Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Cline, a junior Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, from agreeing on an issue that has been preoccupying those panels: Russia’s attack on the 2016 election in behalf of Trump.
Both acknowledge Kremlin meddling. Each has a different view on what should have been done about it — and what, if anything, should be done to prevent it in the future, whether Russian, Chinese, Iranian, whatever.
After Mueller’s testimony, Warner took to the floor to force a vote on bipartisan legislation bolstering election security. It was blocked by Republicans who worry it will be taken as an acknowledgment that Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton was neither fair nor square.
“Mr. Mueller’s testimony should serve as a warning to every member of this body about what could happen in 2020, literally in our next election,” said Warner, who has faulted — by name — Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Trump for stalling the legislation.
Republican resistance to such measures affirms Warner’s status as a Trump tormentor.
That will rile the left-leaning Democratic base for Warner’s campaign next year, sparing him from repeating the mistake that nearly cost him his seat in 2014: ignoring the rank-and-file, lest he been seen as too accommodating of Barack Obama, who in 2008 broke the four-decade GOP presidential win streak here.
Plus, Republican push-back to Warner on election security — its necessity was underscored by his committee’s findings that Russia carried out a 50-state strategy for disrupting balloting — establishes Trump as his symbolic opponent in 2020, when a spike in turnout could portend Virginia tipping Democratic for president a fourth consecutive time since 2008.
That, too, could ensure Warner’s re-election against a to-be-determined actual opponent.
The only announced candidate for the Republican nomination, Scott Taylor, is a former congressman swept after a single term from his Hampton Roads seat by the anti-Trump wave of 2018. Fearing guilt by association, Taylor didn’t mention his party affiliation in his announcement video.
Cline hasn’t such worries.
Indeed, the more closely Cline aligns with Trump, the more likely he is returned to Congress from his 61% Trump district without breaking a sweat.
When questioning Mueller, Cline drilled into legal arcane — specifically, how Mueller interpreted obstruction of justice, a crime that Trump might have committed in erecting perceived obstacles to the special counsel investigation.
Sticking with an oft-invoked Republican theme, Cline asked Mueller a hypothetical question that can work the party grass roots into a lather: Whether Obama obstructed the FBI investigation into Clinton’s email by saying publicly her use of a private server was not a breach of national security.
Using only four of his five minutes, Cline later took to social media and Fox News to frame in unflattering terms Mueller’s occasionally disjointed testimony, which some mainstream analysts say was a win for Trump and Democrats — for the former in breaking no new ground; the latter, in putting the president’s conduct in sharper focus.
“With respect, Mueller was not impressive today. He provided no new information & was confused about his report,” Cline said on Twitter.
Then, on the Kennedy program, Cline mashed another Republican hot button, wondering aloud why Obama — aware practically in real time of Russian skullduggery — didn’t do anything about it before the election.
If Obama had, Republicans would have accused him of putting his thumb on the scale to help Clinton.
Such is the view from the parallel universe.