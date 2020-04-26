It was an unusually warm spring day. Melodic chords from an accordion drifted through an open window. A man enthusiastically sang “Happy Days are here again, the skies above are clear again…”
Folks slowly appeared on their porches — drawn to the music of a rogue pied piper. Children dropped their toys on their front lawns and bounced along to the rhythm. A gardener brushed off her knees and began to clap. A deliveryman paused and smiled before leaving some eggs and cheese on the front stairs. Neighbors who hadn’t talked in months leaned over their railings, waving and exchanging pleasantries.
This could have been a scene from the 1930s, when the song was first written. It was the Great Depression, when many Americans were unemployed, banks and businesses were closed, and people waited in bread lines.
But the hands of time hadn’t been turned back on this particular warm spring day — this spontaneous event transpired on a street in downtown Charlottesville in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
We were quietly “sheltering in place” on our deserted street, where strolling pedestrians had overtaken automobile traffic, when the eerie silence was broken with song. It felt surreal and yet nostalgic.
In days gone by, vendors would often come to city neighborhoods with their wares, sometimes lyrically singing about what was for sale. Listening to a concert from the chairs on our front porch that day was like a breath of fresh air — one you weren’t afraid to take in.
We are truly living in an unprecedented time. Yet it is also reminiscent of an era when a family acted more as a nucleus. There was far less to divert our interest outside the home, and we definitely weren’t in such a hurry.
While some people are scouring the cupboards for ingredients, hoping those ingredients haven’t outlived their expiration date, others are realizing that self-reliance might include tilling a vegetable garden in the backyard. We are learning to conserve our resources beyond a trendy cause. Parents are taking this opportunity to teach their kids new skills and taking them on leisurely family walks. Long-lost friends are reaching out on the phone or using FaceTime to reconnect with each other.
Today we are being forced to take a step back in time. We must make our homes our castles — and our fortresses against an invisible foe. We need to provision so our supplies can outlast the virus, but without depleting essential goods for others. We’ve come to realize that our former “necessities” were more like creature comforts, now already forgotten in the face of what is happening around us.
Vendors bring everything from medicine to produce to a hot meal to our doorstep. They provide a crucial link to maintaining our current health. We have a reservoir of resources, from the efforts of selfless health-care workers to those donating needed materials for masks and hand sanitizers. Our most important resources are the ingenuity and willingness to make a difference during these trying times.
Our nation’s legacy teaches the resilience of past generations in the face of adversity. The Second World War came on the heels of the Great Depression. Recovering from devastating financial loss, our country then suffered huge emotional losses. Sacrifice, trust, generosity and faith sustained the Greatest Generation.
It might be a long time before many of us “can sing a song of cheer again,” but happy days will appear again.
