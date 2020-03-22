Public instruction about personal hygiene used to begin in nursery school (“Here’s the way we wash our hands,” to the tune of “London Bridge”) and ended with a physical education class exhorting the value of showering (followed by a dab of deodorant). One might also have heard the adage “cleanliness is next to godliness” preached.
But today, in general, we have come to expect our physicians and servers to be held to higher sanitizing standards than ourselves.
The emerging importance of hygiene to stop the spread of germs has brought confirmation of my own family’s methodology. By the time my forefathers emigrated from Europe in the early 1900s, they strictly adhered to certain practices regarding cleanliness. Their formative years included outbreaks of influenza, tuberculosis and other deadly diseases.
My paternal grandfather’s first wife died from what was described as a “plague” that raced through his village in Italy after World War I. He also lost a baby to “the plague.”
My grandmother’s mother passed away when she was 4 years old due to untreated flu that led to pneumonia. As a young child, my grandfather lost his hearing after he contracted scarlet fever. The combined experience of familial ill health and death due to pestilence informed their life choices.
Crowds were to be avoided, as voluntary quarantine was considered to be self-preservation. The use of head coverings and aprons along with constant surface washing were not just relegated to chefs at fancy restaurants; they also applied to my grandmother’s kitchen. Bites of food and sips of drinks were not shared with others. We learned one should never touch the rim of a guest’s glass, and coughing or sneezing openly was verboten. Handling money and handshakes should be followed up by handwashing. A kiss on the lips was reserved for spouses only.
As a young adult, I had dismissed many of my grandparents’ principles in favor of the more communal, laissez-faire way of life of the 1960s and ’70s. As it turns out, my ancestors’ germaphobic tendencies were well grounded.
Now a convert, I am heeding the Centers for Disease Control’s advice to combat the spread of the new coronavirus. Though some people feel this reaction to the virus threat is extreme and the restrictions onerous, we must put the welfare of others first, even if we believe we are not contagious.
Social distancing doesn’t have to look like we are uncaring or ostracizing each other. We have many more ways than our ancestors did to communicate beyond a phone call. Using a computer to video-call loved ones or a program that allows us to share our screens for group participation can shorten the distances between us.
Despite living through some desperate times, my grandparents were optimistic, compassionate people. My grandmother often sang while she was doing her chores. It is in her spirit that I will do my part to combat the virus with the recommended 20-plus seconds of handwashing to the tune of “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees. A bonus is that the rhythm of this song also provides the needed tempo to stave off death during a cardiac arrest with Hands-Only CPR.
The basic advice from the CDC parallels my family’s long-held observances: Use tissues and toss; stay home when exposed to illness or feeling sick; keep your distance; try not to touch your eyes, nose or mouth; wash long and often with soap — and whistle while you wash.
