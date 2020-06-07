First, what are my qualifications to discuss policing in America and bullying?
As to the former, unlike many commentators, I actually have law enforcement experience. I served for five years as the deputy director of the Transit Police Department, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, Boston headquarters. I served as a police executive and a member of the command staff, where I oversaw community policing within a department with virtually statewide jurisdiction — one of the largest transit police departments in the country.
As to the issue of bullying, I served as the Anti-Harassment Unit program manager for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security headquarters, Washington, D.C. I established the unit and investigated complaints of harassment, bullying and retaliation. Having experienced bullying myself by DHS management, I successfully filed legal action, reached an honorable settlement, wrote a book about my experience and founded the Whistleblower Anti-Bullying Resource Network.
What, then, is at the very core of bullying within any context — work, school, academia, home (as in domestic violence) and, yes, policing? You might think the answer is “power.” But that is a common misconception.
There is nothing inherently wrong with possessing power. We as a society need to bestow a certain degree of power on police officers in order for them to perform their jobs and keep us safe.
For instance, society does not want to see a police officer, while observing a drunken driver speeding toward a school zone, politely ask the driver to slow down, go home and sober up — because children might be injured or killed by the drunken driver’s vehicle. We want to empower the police officer to activate her cruiser’s lights and siren, command the driver to pull over, and — acting professionally and within the law — arrest the driver so that he will not pose an immediate threat to children, staff and parents within the school zone.
The same principle applies in criminal investigations. If someone has been kidnapped, we want to empower police officers to act — professionally and within the law — to do everything possible to rescue the victim and possibly save the victim’s life.
Therefore, power alone is not the issue when it comes to police bullying. Rather, the issue — as is the case with bullying within any context — is the unaccountable abuse of power.
The subsequently jailed police officers in the Rodney King incident decades ago beat Mr. King to a pulp because they felt that their power was to be used totally at their discretion, fearing no accountability from their department or the public. As police officers, they knew that the power imbalance weighed tremendously in their favor.
If the victim were to fight back in self-defense against an unlawful use of force, the police officers could then either add charges of “resisting arrest” or “assaulting a police officer.” Worse yet, they could escalate the situation to justify — in their minds — the use of deadly force. And, yes, in America, where the citizen defending himself is African American and the police officer applying unlawful deadly force is Caucasian, that justification would be an easy sell.
The major difference between the bully cop and the workplace bully — typically a manager bullying a subordinate — is that the bully cop can bring about immediate deadly consequences. Often with impunity, sadly.
Prior to serving as a police executive, I had the honor of serving as the human rights director of Amherst, Massachusetts. In that capacity, I served on panels that hired police officers.
I distinctly recall two interviewees — one of whom was a Caucasian male who volunteered his opinion that all citizens deserve police protection — “except for gays… I look down on them.” Another interviewee — a dark-complexioned African American male — shared with us that if it were the police chief’s policy to racially profile minorities (it was not the chief’s policy), then, just to “fit in,” he would racially profile if hired by our police department.
I was delighted to strike from the realm of possibility that these two police candidates would ever wear a badge in Amherst. Both demonstrated their likelihood of becoming bully cops. The candidate who despised gay persons displayed a key element of the bullying psyche: Only his opinions matter in the universe; his worldview reigns supreme. The African American candidate exhibited a disposition that is more common in the workplace — coddling (kissing up to) the bully boss. This officer candidate likely would surrender his own morals, abuse his power and bully members of his own racial community in order to curry favor with the bully in charge.
I find myself struggling mightily to refrain from discussing a racially charged video that the world has seen, but that I find too heart-wrenching to view as a black man, a Native American man, a former police executive and a former human rights director. Yet allow me to conclude on a hopeful note.
I have spent many years with police officers in large cities, broken bread with them and attended training with them.
Most police officers seek to perform their duties honorably, and strive to prove themselves worthy in the eyes of society to wear the badge. They are mostly decent men and women who take the commitment “to serve and protect” seriously — and not just serve and protect middle-class whites.
We know that there are corrupt, racist cops out there. But the good news is that society does not have to merely stand idly by, mourning the loss of yet another human being at the hands of deadly bullying cops. Society creates police departments and determines, through laws enacted by elected officials, what range of authority to grant police officers.
Soon, unfortunately, the George Floyd story will fade to the back pages, and the back corners of our collective memory. The question, then, is: What can we as a society do now before this atrocious event evades us?
We can take back control.
I have shared my experiences as a police executive where I helped train police officers in building community trust. I have also shared my experience as a city human rights director, where I investigated alleged bully cops and also helped weed out bully cops as a member of the hiring committee.
This is a model that any county, city, town, or village can follow, without hiring new personnel in hard economic times. I firmly believe that in every community, there are capable citizens ready to volunteer to help ensure that prospective bully cops are never hired — and cops proven to be bullies will soon be fired.
We must stop weeping and start working! Working toward a society where all law-abiding persons — not just privileged whites —– will come to trust the ubiquitous promise of police officers: “To protect and serve.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.