Many of the disagreements at the center of our societal debates seem like they should be simple issues of scientific fact, such as whether the Earth is getting warmer and if vaccines cause autism.
But wait, there is a problem: The disagreement extends to how we view science itself, and to the facts it claims.
Enthusiasts view scientists as rational generators of new knowledge and technology who have progressively made progress for centuries.
Conversely, others are suspicious of science, fearing it has become the sinister instrument of grand puppet-masters with pre-formed political agendas.
As a professional scientist, I can tell you that either there is no grand conspiracy (or even minor ones) or else I’m simply too much of a social reject to have been invited to one of the secret meetings.
Science focuses specifically on collecting and analyzing data with methods meant to decrease error and bias, at least as much as possible. So, let’s take a close look at the data we have on science itself.
Essentially, none of the major scientific theories that were held to be true at the turn of the 20th century (or any time before that) are still held to be true today.
The physics of Newton, the vaccine theory of Pasteur, the early theories of heat and electromagnetism were all fundamentally incorrect. So why should we listen to the results of a scientific process that is so consistently wrong?
Scientific theories gain acceptance because they can explain what is observed in nature, basically because the theories work. Accepted theories may later be discounted once additional natural phenomena are discovered, but the theories never stop working in the context in which they were conceived. More importantly, the technologies to which the theories gave rise keep working as well — it’s just that the explanations for why the technologies work that change.
Indeed, previously accepted theories that are now considered to be false are the very theories used by past scientists to make the greatest technological advances. Newton, Pasteur, and other early researchers propelled massive technological advancements. Although scientific theories have turned out to be wrong in an absolute sense, they have consistently led to a greater ability to predict and control nature than any other approach known to humans.
The notion that a successful theory is simply one that works for the purposes it is intended is a school of philosophical thought called “scientific pragmatism.”
There is a distinct danger of general misunderstanding of science: that until something is proven, then the jury is still out and we shouldn’t accept it yet. But this is not how science functions. Nothing will ever be proven in an absolute sense. That a few papers might disagree with many, that a few scientists might disagree with the vast majority, is no reason to ignore a general conclusion. Someone who waits for uniform consensus waits forever.
Indeed, claiming we should wait for absolute proof and uniform consensus is the disingenuous strategy of those who don’t like what the vast majority of data show; by demanding absolute proof, they stonewall in perpetuity.
This is not to say that data should just be accepted — indeed, ongoing scrutiny of data is an essential part of the scientific approach. There is all manner of reason to question data, and scientists do so continuously.
However, it is not rational to simply discount the preponderance of high-quality data due to wisps of evidence or scant opinions to the contrary.
Whether “true” or not in some absolute sense, our current scientific theories have much better predictive success than the effective alternative of random guessing. While not perfect, our current data are far more accurate than the effective alternative of wishful thinking.
If the history of science has taught us anything, it’s the power of combining our best current theories with our most accurate data. Let’s not be so foolish as to ignore the greatest tools we have.
The Earth is getting warmer, and the likelihood that this is due to human causes is high.
Vaccines do not cause higher rates of autism.
Immigrants to the United States are less likely to perpetrate a violent crime than are citizens.
Societies that implement gun control have lower homicide rates than those that do not.
Women are paid less and are promoted more slowly than men for the same quality and quantity of work.
We are a representative form of government, and we all have a vote. We can choose to act or not act on any data or issue that exists, and do so from an informed stance.
We might simply decide as a society that the changes required to mitigate global warming are not worth the benefit; although horribly misguided in my view, that could be a rational decision based upon how we set our priorities.
We might choose to close our borders for all manner of reasons, but such a justification cannot be to decrease crime.
We might decide that the right to bear arms is worth the risk of being shot.
We might tragically choose the unjust perpetuation of inequity over equality and betray our strong ideals toward the latter.
But it is time to discard our childish notions of denial and evasion, and not let a misunderstanding of science confuse us — the data are what the data are; nothing is ever proven for certain; and, while science is historically imperfect, it is more successful at predicting and controlling nature than any other system available to us.
